US President Donald Trump Glares at Republican Detractors Over Proposed Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump has mocked Republican critics of his proposed deal with Iran, promising a new agreement would be better than the previous JCPOA deal negotiated by the Obama Administration. Trump claims his deal would prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and says it would be a great and meaningful one, unlike the previous deal.

US President Donald Trump has said he laughs at all the fools who know nothing about his deal with Iran, in a fresh gibe at his Republican detractors on social media.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US President vowed it would be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in Vienna in 2015. The president lashed out at weak and ineffective people like Senator Thom Tillis, who is soon to be out of office, Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive primary loss, Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American patriot, and almost all Democrats





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Donald Trump Iran Deal Republican Critics JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action Obama Administration

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