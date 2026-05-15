US President Donald Trump Criticizes British PM Keir Starmer on Immigration and Energy Policy

US President Donald Trump criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his immigration and energy policies, arguing that the Prime Minister's North Sea drilling ban has fueled calls for him to resign. Trump also called on Starmer to 'drill, baby, drill' and 'open up the North Sea' to expand drilling in the region.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said it would be 'tough' for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to survive politically unless he deals with immigration and energy policy .

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back from Beijing, he targeted Starmer's energy and migration strategies, arguing that the Prime Minister's North Sea drilling ban has fueled calls for him to resign. Asked if Starmer could weather the storm, the US leader said: 'It's a tough thing, unless he can straighten out immigration – where he's weak – and if he doesn't start drilling and stop with the windmills all over the place... he's got to open up the North Sea.

' He stopped short of calling for a resignation, when asked if the PM should quit, adding: 'I don't say that, I think he's a nice man actually. ' Trump has repeatedly hit out at the UK since the beginning of the war in Iran for the Prime Minister's refusal to get involved. Starmer initially banned the US from using the Diego Garcia military base for strikes against Tehran, but later reversed his decision.

Trump has also continuously called for the UK to expand drilling in the North Sea taking to his Truth Social platform to demand Starmer 'drill, baby, drill'. And earlier this week, he said the Prime Minister was 'windmilling the country to death' and when asked whether he should quit or fight on said: 'That's up to him, but I told him from day one, you're getting killed on energy.

' Donald Trump and Keir Starmer at a press conference in September 2025 Trump's comments come as the Prime Minister is currently facing a major revolt and a battle for political survival as nearly one hundred MPs have demanded his resignation and Wes Streeting resigned as health secretary. This morning, Streeting showed his support for Andy Burnham’s bid to return to parliament through the Makerfield by-election, potentially positioning the Greater Manchester Mayor for a leadership challenge against Starmer.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration last week accused Europe of being an 'incubator' for terrorism fueled by mass migration that is allowing 'alien cultures' to grow. A new counterterrorism strategy said: 'It is clear to all that well-organized hostile groups exploit open borders and related globalist ideals. The more these alien cultures grow, and the longer current European policies persist, the more terrorism is guaranteed.

' 'As the birthplace of Western culture and values, Europe must act now and halt its willful decline,' said the strategy, led by counterterrorism coordinator Sebastian Gorka. The fresh criticism of Europe came just months after Trump's new national security strategy said the continent faced 'civilizational erasure' due to immigration. The US president brutally criticised long-established allies, including the UK, in December, calling for 'cultivating resistance' within Europe and said the US wanted to restore 'Western identity'.

It also backed claims that the continent faces 'civilisational erasure' due to migration.

'It is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European,' it said. The administration further denounced European 'censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition,' an allusion to efforts to constrain hard-Right voices including those who have railed against migrants.

The US has been harsh on migration in Europe in recent months, with top administration figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticising mass migration and so-called 'open borders' policies. Meanwhile Vice President JD Vance has warned Europe risks 'civilizational suicide' if it fails to regain control of its borders. Vance has cited high-profile crimes committed by migrants to argue that European leaders have ignored public concerns, with the issue gaining urgency after recent attacks across the continent.

Incidents include a terrorist attack in London where a British citizen born in Somalia stabbed two Jewish men. President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the conclusion of his visit to Beijing Meanwhile, during his trip to China, the US leader boasted that 'fantastic trade deals' were made, while Xi stated that China's door 'will only open wider' to US businesses.

Making good on that promise, China announced that it would purchase 200 new planes from Boeing, though it was far less than the expected 500 aircraft deal that had reportedly been under consideration. Trump noted that progress was made on China-US discussions on the Iran war.

'We did discuss Iran,' Trump told reporters. 'We feel very similar about (how) we want it to end. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the straits open.

' As Iran's largest oil customer, China has closer ties with Tehran than the US and has a vested interest in ending the war and US blockade on Iranian good





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Donald Trump Keir Starmer Immigration Energy Policy North Sea Drilling Ban Windmills Civilizational Erasure Migration Open Borders European 'Censorship Of Free Speech' European 'Suppression Of Political Opposition' China-US Discussions On The Iran War Iran's Largest Oil Customer China-US Trade Deals Boeing China-US Counterterrorism Strategy

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