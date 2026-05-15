US President Donald Trump Blasts BBC for Alleged Speech Editing and Defamation Lawsuit

US President Donald Trump blasted the BBC, describing it as 'another fake outfit', accusing the Corporation of 'putting AI in my mouth' and labeling it a 'fake outlet'. He also mentioned the Corporation's 'don't know what to do' remark regarding a multi-billion defamation lawsuit filed against them.

US President Donald Trump blasted the BBC as 'another fake outfit' and 'the ones who put terrible words in my mouth' on board Air Force One this afternoon.

The president also mentioned the Corporation's 'AI in my mouth' remark and labeled it 'fake outlet'. He said he had filed a multi-billion defamation lawsuit against the publicly-funded broadcaster. The lawsuit claimed $5billion in damages for each count. Trump claimed the BBC never intended to defame him but was involved in doctoring a speech that aired in the UK





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