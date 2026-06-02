US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call on Monday night, with Trump allegedly telling Netanyahu that he was 'f***ing crazy' and that 'everybody hates Israel'. The call came just before Trump announced on Truth Social that Netanyahu had 'turned his troops around' instead of conducting a 'major raid' on Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call on Monday night, with Trump allegedly telling Netanyahu that he was 'f***ing crazy' and that 'everybody hates Israel'.

The call came just before Trump announced on Truth Social that Netanyahu had 'turned his troops around' instead of conducting a 'major raid' on Lebanon. However, a senior official in Netanyahu's team has denied the claims, saying that Trump did not make personal remarks about jail or claim Netanyahu is hated globally.

According to Amit Segal from Israel's Channel 12, the tense call focused on conflicting social media posts, with Trump feeling that Netanyahu implied the war was continuing at full intensity, while Netanyahu felt Trump implied a total ceasefire. The call ended with an understanding that Israel will hold off on striking Beirut as long as it is not attacked within its own borders.

Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, signalling the risk of further escalation in a war that has complicated mediation towards resolving the US-Iran conflict. Iranian state TV later said a ceasefire agreed between Tehran and Washington was very likely to end if Israeli attacks persisted in Lebanon, where war has raged since Hezbollah entered the regional conflict on the Islamic Republic's side on March 2.

Sources briefed Axios that Trump's rage on the phone call was driven by a belief that Israel's actions were making it harder to forge a peace deal with Iran. One told the outlet that the US president was 'pissed' during the call and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: 'What the f*** are you doing?

' But shortly after the exchange, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that both the Israeli military and Hezbollah had agreed to 'stop shooting' at one another. 'I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!

' the US president wrote. 'I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let's see how long that lasts - Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!

' Netanyahu later appeared to cast doubt on Trump's claim of a ceasefire, saying that his country would strike Beirut if Hezbollah doesn't stop attacking Israel. 'I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our towns and our citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut,' Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office.

Lebanese authorities say more than 3,400 people have been killed in the country as a result of Israeli attacks since March 2, when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel. Israel says 24 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period.

A neighbour walks through the rubble caused by an Israeli airstrike on May 26 in Tyre, Lebanon Iran is reviewing a proposed agreement with the White House to halt their war, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, more than three months after the conflict began. The war has hardened into a stalemate while efforts to negotiate an interim deal have proved inconclusive, leaving the Strait of Hormuz largely shut.

Iran has not yet responded to a proposed final text of the temporary deal, and was taking a 'stern' approach given what it sees as a history of US non-compliance and longstanding mistrust, Mehr News Agency cited a source as saying. Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Iran were continuing and there would be a deal over the next week to extend a ceasefire agreed in early April and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Since mid-March, the US president has repeatedly said he is close to signing a peace agreement, though any such deal would postpone thorny issues including the future of Iran's nuclear programme. A ceasefire has largely held since early April, but Iran and the US have exchanged strikes several times over the past week. Oil prices fell more than one per cent on Tuesday, paring the previous day's sharp gains





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US President Donald Trump Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Phone Call Tense Exchange Conflict In Lebanon Hezbollah US-Iran Conflict

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US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in fiery phone call over Lebanon conflictUS President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the escalating conflict in Lebanon, with Trump reportedly telling Netanyahu that he was 'f***ing crazy' and that 'everybody hates Israel'. The call came just before Trump announced on Truth Social that the Israeli prime minister 'turned his troops around' instead of conducting a 'major raid' on Lebanon. Netanyahu later cast doubt on Trump's claim of a ceasefire, saying that his country would strike Beirut if Hezbollah doesn't stop attacking Israel.

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