The United States is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of Ebola during the 2026 World Cup, despite the low risk of a traveler infected with the disease arriving in the country.

The risk of a traveler infected with Ebola arriving in the United States during the 2026 World Cup is low but not zero, according to US infectious disease experts.

US hospitals are ready to respond if a case is detected. The risk is considered low due to the fact that Ebola is not airborne and does not spread through casual contact, but rather requires direct contact with the body fluids of someone who is ill.

However, the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has infected over 675 people and killed over 135, remains a concern. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pan American Health Organization, and the World Health Organization have all described the risk of Ebola to World Cup host countries as low, citing measles, COVID-19, and influenza as the most likely threats.

To prepare for the World Cup, the US has taken steps to prevent the spread of Ebola, including training thousands of healthcare workers to recognize and treat patients with Ebola and other serious pathogens. The US has also instituted airport screening and travel bans restricting entry of non-citizens with recent travel to countries affected by the outbreak.

In addition, each host city has formed medical committees to conduct Ebola and other infectious disease threat assessments based on the teams that will play in their cities, diseases prevalent within their home countries. The World Cup is set to feature 104 matches in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with 6.5 million fans traveling across North America during the 39-day event.

The US is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of Ebola, and experts say that the risk of a traveler infected with Ebola arriving in the United States during the World Cup is extremely low. Despite the low risk, the US is still taking precautions to ensure the safety of fans and athletes. The US has urged Europe to impose similar restrictions on travelers from countries affected by the outbreak.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised concerns about the spread of the disease to other countries, including the United States. However, experts say that the risk of Ebola spreading to the United States is low due to the fact that Ebola is not airborne and does not spread through casual contact. The US has taken steps to prepare for the World Cup, including training healthcare workers and conducting threat assessments.

The World Cup is a major event that brings together millions of people from around the world, and the US is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of Ebola. The risk of a traveler infected with Ebola arriving in the United States during the World Cup is low, but not zero, and the US is ready to respond if a case is detected.

The US has taken steps to prevent the spread of Ebola, including training healthcare workers and conducting threat assessments. The World Cup is set to feature 104 matches in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with 6.5 million fans traveling across North America during the 39-day event.

The US is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of Ebola, and experts say that the risk of a traveler infected with Ebola arriving in the United States during the World Cup is extremely low. The US has urged Europe to impose similar restrictions on travelers from countries affected by the outbreak. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised concerns about the spread of the disease to other countries, including the United States.

However, experts say that the risk of Ebola spreading to the United States is low due to the fact that Ebola is not airborne and does not spread through casual contact. The US has taken steps to prepare for the World Cup, including training healthcare workers and conducting threat assessments.

The World Cup is a major event that brings together millions of people from around the world, and the US is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of Ebola





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