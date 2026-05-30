US Postpartum Depression Rates Double in Over a Decade, Experts Warn

A study has found that postpartum depression has been on the rise in the US, with rates more than doubling in just over a decade. Experts warn that recognizing and treating postpartum depression is crucial, and that screening tools can help discern if the problem is more serious.

A study has found that postpartum depression has been on the rise in the US, with rates more than doubling in just over a decade.

The condition can be hard to differentiate from the more common 'baby blues' and can be caused by a combination of factors including genetics, physical changes, and emotional issues. Experts say that recognizing and treating postpartum depression is crucial, and that screening tools can help discern if the problem is more serious.

The condition can be identified by signs such as sadness that lingers for more than two weeks, intense feelings of despair, anxiety, loss of interest, and feelings of guilt and worthlessness. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the US is available by calling or texting 988. In other news, Trump is considering whether to move forward with the Iran deal, but has not yet made a decision.

An ICE officer wanted in connection with the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown has been arrested in Texas. The World Cup has arrived in Canada, and the vibes feel much different than in the US. Oscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas has died at the age of 80. An airport security dog has sniffed out something unusual in a passenger's luggage.

Moving to music can offer benefits as you age. A photographer has captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj. Takeout trash is piling up at Michigan universities, and there is no easy fix. Trump has told agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but there are things you can do about it. AI has helped a musician with Parkinson's finish his new album. Gardeners have been hearing about supposed hacks and quick fixes, but some of these have been debunked. Pope Leo XIV has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery.

The Trump administration has demanded that four states provide concealed carry permits to federal agents





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Most new moms get the baby blues. But it could be something more serious: postpartum depressionPostpartum depression is a potentially dangerous condition that can fill a typically joyous time with despair.

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