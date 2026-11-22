The Port of Los Angeles blocked 120 million cyberattacks in August while Corpus Christi faces thousands daily. This surge threatens global trade and energy supply chains.

The Port of Los Angeles recorded 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, marking a significant escalation in digital threats against critical US infrastructure. This surge highlights a growing vulnerability in major American seaports, which serve as vital conduits for global commerce and energy distribution. The dramatic increase in hostile digital activity raises serious concerns about the resilience of supply chains that underpin the national economy.

Record Attacks Hit Major US Port Hubs

The Port of Los Angeles, a primary gateway for international trade, blocked 120 million attempts in August. This figure represents nearly twice the monthly average recorded in 2023, indicating a rapid acceleration in malicious activity. Concurrently, the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the largest US gateway for crude oil exports, faces a relentless barrage of threats. This hub handles approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day and is currently experiencing hundreds, if not thousands, of attempted cyberattacks on a daily basis.

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Tactics Targeting Energy and Shipping Infrastructure

Port Chief Executive Kent Britton stated that hackers are actively probing computer networks for vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access. These adversaries often impersonate senior executives in fraudulent messages, a tactic designed to trick staff into revealing sensitive credentials or executing malicious commands. The spectrum of attacks is broad, ranging from automated password-guessing attempts to sophisticated efforts aimed at stealing or destroying critical operational data.

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Operational Disruptions and Security Incidents

The impact of these cyber campaigns has already manifested in tangible operational disruptions. In August, a cyberattack on North Carolina Ports temporarily delayed gate operations and forced staff to switch to manual cargo processing. Shipping giant Maersk also disclosed a data breach this month, although the company stated that operations remained unaffected and the incident did not involve ransomware demands. Additionally, the US Coast Guard recorded a 17 percent increase in maritime cyber incidents last year, signaling a broader industry-wide trend.

Investigations Into Maritime Vessel Intrusions

Security concerns intensified in August when the Coast Guard and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated suspected cyber intrusions involving two US-bound tankers. These vessels, carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean to Galveston, Texas, had their networks reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar. The incident prompted security inspections on August 21 and August 24, though authorities have not yet publicly identified those responsible for the maritime breaches.