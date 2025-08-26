US Political Turmoil Drives EUR/USD Volatility

US President Donald Trump's threats of new tariffs and his attempt to remove a Federal Reserve Governor send shockwaves through financial markets.

US political and fiscal uncertainties dominated the foreign exchange market this week, overshadowing the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases. President Donald Trump's escalating trade war rhetoric, coupled with his controversial move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, fueled market volatility. Trump threatened to impose substantial tariffs on countries that impose digital taxes on US tech companies, igniting concerns about global trade relations.

Adding to the turmoil, Trump attempted to fire Cook, alleging irregularities in mortgage applications, a move Cook contested, asserting Trump lacked the authority to remove her. This incident further eroded perceptions of the Federal Reserve's independence, raising concerns about potential political interference in monetary policy. While the economic calendar remains relatively quiet this week, with the key US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index due for release on Friday, market sentiment is heavily influenced by these political developments. Technical indicators for the EUR/USD pair remain mixed, with the currency hovering around 1.1630, barely above its 20-day Simple Moving Average. The pair lacks a clear direction, reflecting the prevailing uncertainty. Support is seen at the weekly low of 1.1602, with further downside potential towards 1.1583. Resistance lies at 1.1700, followed by the week's high of 1.1741.





