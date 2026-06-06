US plans to use Iranian assets to rebuild Gulf allies

The source did not provide a dollar amount for the program, and did not specifically mention Iran’s $24 billion in frozen assets – although they have featured prominently in talks between the US an…

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to roll out a new program to help Gulf allies rebuild after a series of Iran ian attacks – paid for by tapping into Iran ’s own assets.

“Treasury will utilize all tools available to allow Iranian assets to be made available to our Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for any future damage caused by Iran,” a source familiar with Bessent’s thinking told The Post Saturday. Bessent has “directed his team to assess conditions amongst our Gulf allies and request comprehensive estimates of the costs associated with repairing damage Iran has inflicted since the start of the conflict.

“Treasury will further consider whether Iranian assets could be used to support repairs for past damages. ” Bessent has “directed his team to assess conditions amongst our Gulf allies and request comprehensive estimates of the costs associated with repairing damage Iran has inflicted since the start of the conflict.

The source did not provide a dollar amount for the program, and did not specifically mention Iran’s $24 billion in frozen assets – although they have featured prominently in talks between the US and Iran to end the war that began Feb. 28. Iran’s ability to generate oil revenue has been severely hampered by the US blockade, which President Trump imposed after Iran drove trade in the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana The move, revealed Saturday, comes after US Central Command announced Iran had fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain at dawn. That followed attacks which damaged Kuwait’s airport last week, killing one and wounding more than 60.

Mohsen Rezaei, a security advisor to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who hasn’t been seen in public since assuming power, told CNN Friday talks are at a “deadlock,” and depend on the US unlocking the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

Bessent has “directed his team to assess conditions amongst our Gulf allies and request comprehensive estimates of the costs associated with repairing damage Iran has inflicted since the start of the conflict. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means.





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