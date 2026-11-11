US pitches 3,000 acres at Cold War-era nuclear site for energy hub

The U.S. DOE-EM launches its American Energy Hubs solicitation, leasing up to 3,700 acres at the Hanford site for clean energy.

Developers must supply their own electricity to prevent raising local community energy rates. A vast nuclear reservation that once fueled America’s atomic arsenal is preparing for an unprecedented industrial makeover.

Federal officials have launched a formal bidding process to lease thousands of acres at the Hanford site to private industry. The goal is to transform land originally cleared for wartime weapons production into a commercial center for clean power, high-performance computing, and advanced materials. The Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management confirmed it is offering up to 3,700 acres under its American Energy Hubs program.

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The move marks a pivot toward economic revival for an area long defined by complex environmental cleanup. The solicitation begins with an initial 1,876-acre plot known as Tract 1. A neighboring 1,249-acre plot, designated Tract 2, could also open depending on demand. Both parcels sit along the Columbia River, a critical waterway in southeastern Washington state.

The designated acreage borders another major low-carbon energy scheme. Just to the north, a consortium comprising Amazon, X-energy, and regional utility Energy Northwest is developing the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility. That project plans to deploy up to 12 Xe-100 high-temperature, gas-cooled small modular reactors .

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‘World’s first’ hybrid nuclear station begins construction, eyes 11.5 billion kWh output Modern data centers and advanced factories use electricity in immense quantities. For this reason, regulators have introduced safeguards. Bidders must follow a “build, bring, or buy” rule for their entire energy supply. Tenants cannot simply draw from the existing regional grid if doing so strains local supply.

Instead, developers must build dedicated generation on- or off-site, import power from outside the region, or buy guaranteed commercial reserves. They must also independently fund all utility interconnections and absorb full lifecycle costs, from construction through to decommissioning. Between 1943 and 1989, Hanford produced roughly two-thirds of all plutonium used in US nuclear warheads. Production ceased at the end of the Cold War, giving way to one of the world’s most demanding environmental remediation projects under state and federal oversight.

Local officials say remediation has progressed enough to safely reintroduce commercial industry. The latest land offering follows an agreement reached in February with technology firm General Matter. Under that deal, the company leased Hanford’s 190,000-square-foot Fuels and Materials Examination Facility—empty since 1993—to develop advanced nuclear fuel processing technologies. Proposals for the newly offered parcels will be evaluated on technical viability, financial backing, environmental compliance, and formal collaboration with local municipalities and Native American tribes.

“Exploring these opportunities is the next logical step for a site that is advancing cleanup and for a community that has always been all in on all-of-the-above American energy and innovation,”An active and versatile journalist and news editor. He has covered regular and breaking news for several leading publications and news media, including The Hindu, Economic Times, Tomorrow Makers, and many more.

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