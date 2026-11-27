An F-16 pilot told President Donald Trump the jet is the 'world's greatest' during a Thanksgiving call, saying 'you couldn't pay me to switch airplanes.'

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Trump made calls to service members of all six U.S. military branches. President Donald Trump learned what the"world's greatest" fighter jet is, according to an F-16 pilot, during a phone call on Thanksgiving Day.