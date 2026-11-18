US intelligence officials and tech bosses confirm recent massive blackouts were caused by rushed security patches triggered by AI vulnerability findings, not coordinated cyber attacks.

Wall Street executives and America's top intelligence officials have privately informed Congress that the recent wave of major tech outages was caused by an aggressive rush to patch security holes uncovered by artificial intelligence. This rapid response to AI-flagged vulnerabilities brought critical parts of American infrastructure to a halt over a single week, affecting sectors from finance to aviation.

Microsoft's Outlook and Teams platforms went dark worldwide, a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop halted commercial flights, and customers of JPMorgan Chase struggled to access their bank accounts. Additionally, the National Security Agency's classified network experienced a significant outage, compounding concerns about the stability of the nation's digital backbone.

Also read NSA outage, other tech issues raise concerns as officials say disruptions not tied to cyberattacks

Administration Denies Cyber Attack Linkage

The Trump administration has firmly insisted that the timing of these disruptions is a coincidence and that no hackers were responsible for the blackouts. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton stated that his agency does not see the indicia of a coordinated cyber attack, emphasizing that the events appear to be separate failures linked to maintenance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, stating there is no evidence or reason to believe the incidents were linked to malicious actors. Both officials testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, attempting to reassure the public and lawmakers that the disruptions were technical in nature rather than the result of foreign interference.

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AI Vulnerabilities Drive Patching Scramble

Behind closed doors, bank executives and National Security Agency officials told lawmakers that the outages were the direct result of a scramble to plug gaps in their defenses that had been flagged by AI models. Three sources familiar with these private conversations revealed that the patches were deployed so rapidly that they temporarily overwhelmed the systems they were meant to protect.

A congressional official briefed on the matter explained that AI models are identifying massive vulnerabilities with unprecedented speed, which increases the urgency to patch systems immediately. The rush to address these threats has resulted in pushing through more patches simultaneously than the underlying infrastructure was designed to handle at one time.

Widespread Service Disruptions and Impact

The scale of the disruptions was evident across multiple sectors of the American economy and government. The most sensitive failure struck the NSA on Tuesday, causing the classified network used for internal communications to go down. The agency subsequently closed its campus to all but essential personnel that night to manage the crisis.

Aviation was also severely impacted, with flights grounded on Friday and a separate outage striking United Airlines on Monday. The FAA had previously implemented a nationwide ground stop, halting air travel to ensure safety while technical teams worked to resolve the underlying connectivity issues affecting flight operations.

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Official Explanations and Future Investments

A White House official told reporters that the agency has a great deal of confidence in its assessment that these incidents were the result of system upgrades and hardware applications. The official pointed specifically to a patch for a flaw in PHP, a programming language that runs many of the world's websites, which was hit by a flaw last month allowing unauthorized server access.

The exploit in PHP was uncovered using AI technology. The White House official noted that other fixes had gone extremely well and had not caused public disruption, contrasting them with the recent high-profile outages. The administration argued that the US needs to invest heavily in its digital infrastructure to keep pace with more powerful AI models.

Warnings from Tech Giants

Google's Threat Intelligence Group issued a warning on Monday that hackers are increasingly using AI to scan for flaws and build attacks without any human involvement. The company described a new threat landscape featuring hackers that do not eat, sleep, or get tired, and that never stop searching for ways to breach security systems.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the House Homeland Security Committee, acknowledging that the timing of these incidents raises valid questions. He stated that while the public should ask questions, the results of digital diligence indicate these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes rather than a coordinated assault.