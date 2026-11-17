A CNN (Lean Left bias) report cited seven unnamed US officials saying intelligence indicates that Iran may be planning to utilize a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington DC.The Repor...

report cited seven unnamed US officials saying intelligence indicates that Iran may be planning to utilize a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington DC.

Sources familiar with the intelligence according to CNN"characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of imminent attack.

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" The intel showed the plotting as very specific, including locations and targets, and while"no credible threats to the homeland" exist, the US has undergone"a flurry of contingency planning. "CNN wrote that"the behind-the-scenes urgency to guard against this latest threat underscores the unstable and unpredictable nature of what has proven an intractable conflict—and the risk that the price of the war Trump started in February could come home to Americans in ways that go beyond the gas pump.

"mentioned a source close to the intelligence saying that it would have been"extremely easy" for Iranian operatives to get across the"porous" border of the US. However, the New York Post highlighted this statement earlier in coverage than did the CNN article.highlighted spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, saying"Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged 'dirty bomb' propagated by CNN.

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"coverage focused on a statement from President Donald Trump saying Iran will"pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before" if the threats are credible. Trump said"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously, because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon by the way.

"New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials. President Donald Trump has said Iran will"pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before" if there is any threat to Washington D.C.

, after U.S. intelligence found Iran could be developing plans to detonate a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the nation's capital. An Iranian plot to detonate a dirty bomb in the nation's capital has been detected by US intelligence officials, according to a new report. ReutersThe Free PressAssociated Press