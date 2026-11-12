US offers up to $4.9 million to prepare PTSD studies of controversial psychedelic drug

Federal officials are putting up to $4.9 million toward groundwork for what could become the first U.S. studies of ibogaine, a powerful psychedelic that advocates say may help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined by President Donald Trump , delivers an announcement on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Federal health officials suggested a link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy as a risk for autism, although many health agencies have noted inconclusive results in the research. , a psychedelic that advocates say could help treat post-traumatic stress disorder but that carries serious safety risks and remains illegal in the United States.by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will support work to manufacture the drug, determine doses and design studies.

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It will not pay for patient trials, Kennedy said. Ibogaine, derived from a shrub native to West Africa, can cause intense hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, and tremors. It also can trigger potentially deadly irregular heart rhythms, a key reason research has moved slowly. Ibogaine is in the same highly restricted drug class as LSD and ecstasy.

Its legal status has largely stalled U.S. research for decades, according to federal officials.. , a Texas-based company that has treated more than 3,000 patients with ibogaine in Mexico, where the drug is not illegal. Clinics there typically charge $10,000 to $20,000 for a course of treatment and often monitor patients’ heart readings with emergency medical workers on standby.. Kennedy said future funding could explore its use for addiction.

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Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said the effort would focus first on safety and research quality.directing federal agencies to speed research and review of psychedelics that could help treat mental health conditions. Three applications for psychedelic medicines, including potential drugs derived from psilocybin and MDMA, are pending review at the Food and Drug Administration.1 dead, 2 injured in North Austin crash that shut down northbound MoPacNew York City collapse: 2 dead, over 10 injured including 7 children; situation 'unstable'Austin’s 109-acre River Park is rising on East Riverside with apartments, a hotel, parks and a 4,000-seat United Heritage Hall set for early 2027.

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