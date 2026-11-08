US Offers Reward for Iran Nuclear Intel Despite Claims of Destruction

The US government offers £15million for intelligence on Iranian nuclear sites, contradicting claims they were destroyed. This move signals ongoing concerns about Tehran's weapons program.

President Donald Trump's administration is offering up to £15million for intelligence regarding Iran's nuclear facilities. This significant financial incentive comes even as the President insists that previous bombing raids successfully destroyed these installations. The offer includes the possibility of relocation for informants who provide actionable tips.

Contradiction Between Public Claims and Intelligence Actions

The reward directly challenges President Trump's assertion that Iran's nuclear capabilities were obliterated during military strikes. Political opponents view this bounty as a tacit admission that bunker-buster raids on three underground nuclear sites in June were not entirely successful. The White House has attempted to counter this narrative by quoting the President describing the attacks as absolute "obliteration." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also condemned any criticism of the mission as an attempt to undermine the administration.

Also read State Dept. offers $20 million reward for information about Iran’s nuke program

However, US Central Command's announcement suggests that Tehran retains the capacity to restart its nuclear weapons program. The command cited a loss of continuity by the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Iran's inventory of key components. This includes centrifuges and other critical infrastructure needed for uranium enrichment. The agency has lost track of Iran's production levels and facility movements since the inspections were halted.

Elevated Threat of Uranium Enrichment and Weapons Production

US Central Command highlights that Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60 percent purity. This level is considered a short technical step from the 90 percent purity required for nuclear weapons. Experts estimate that the current quantity of enriched uranium could be sufficient to produce several nuclear warheads. The reward targets information on movements, facilities, equipment, and scientific personnel within Iran.

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The Isfahan nuclear research centre remains a focal point of international concern. This facility was previously hit by combined strikes from Israel and the US last July. The current US intelligence push aims to verify the extent of damage and the speed at which Tehran might rebuild its capabilities. The loss of IAEA safeguards has created a knowledge vacuum that the US seeks to fill with human intelligence.

Political Fallout and Military Strategy Debates in Washington

Speculation is mounting over whether President Trump will renew full-scale military attacks on Iran. This debate occurs against the backdrop of the Republican Party's significant defeat in last week's midterm elections. Within 48 hours of the results, which many interpret as public repudiation of the Iran war, the President confirmed minor strikes on an anti-aircraft battery on Qeshm island. These actions were limited but signaled continued military pressure in the Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President JD Vance has explicitly opposed further escalation. He has blamed the Republicans' electoral humiliation squarely on the Iran war. Vance has urged the President to end military engagements to prevent further political damage. This stance contrasts with hardliners in the White House who have advised acting before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Internal Administration Conflicts and Stakeholder Reactions

Tensions within the administration are evident regarding the appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff. Senior Democrats, such as Congressman Adriano Espaillat, have criticized Miller as the architect of hate politics. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has praised Miller as a patriot, highlighting the divide within the ruling party.

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Senator Jack Reed noted that the midterm election results were heavily influenced by the war and its impact on oil prices. Many Republicans reportedly desire an end to the conflict. The appointment of hawkish figures like Miller and Hegseth suggests a continued commitment to aggressive strategies. This approach risks further frustrating the administration's broader geopolitical objectives. The coming months will determine if the intelligence rewards lead to de-escalation or renewed hostilities.