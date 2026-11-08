Trump Offers £15 Million Reward for Iran Nuclear Intel Despite Claiming Sites Were Destroyed

The US government offers £15million for information on Iran's nuclear facilities, contradicting President Trump's assertion that raids destroyed them. This move highlights deep political divisions over the ongoing conflict and military strategy.

The United States government has officially announced a bounty of up to £15 million for intelligence regarding the current status of Iran's nuclear facilities. This significant financial incentive is paired with offers of possible relocation for informants operating inside Iran. The reward target is specifically aimed at tipsters who can provide verified details about Tehran's nuclear infrastructure and activities.

The intelligence reward was issued by US Central Command, which stated that Iran is no longer complying with International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards. The command reported that the agency had lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's production of key components like centrifuges. This gap in monitoring has raised fears that Tehran has salvaged enough enriched uranium to restart work on producing nuclear weapons.

Also read U.S. offers reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

According to US Central Command, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported in 2025 that Iran was enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity. This level is technically a short step from the 90 per cent purity required for a nuclear weapon. Experts estimate that this enriched quantity, if further processed, could be sufficient for several nuclear weapons.

The command is seeking specific information on Iran's nuclear programme, including the movements of personnel, locations of facilities, and details about scientific equipment. This request for data comes despite previous claims by the White House that recent military actions had neutralized these threats. The discrepancy between the bounty and previous statements has drawn immediate attention from political observers and international monitors.

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Political opponents of President Donald Trump view the bounty offer as a tacit admission that the bunker-buster raids on three Iranian underground nuclear sites in June last year were not as successful as claimed. President Trump had previously insisted that the raids resulted in the obliteration of these sites. He stated that obliteration is an accurate term to describe the outcome of the military operations.

The White House attempted to rebuff criticism by posting a statement headed Take it from those who actually know. The statement quoted President Trump insisting on the success of the mission and dismissing critics. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth added that anyone claiming the bombs were not devastating was trying to undermine the President and the successful mission.

Hegseth described those who support the new chief of staff as patriots in control. He posted that Stephen Miller is a true patriot and America First fighter. These strong endorsements from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth highlight the intense internal dynamics within the administration. The administration is clearly trying to maintain a unified front regarding national security and military effectiveness.

The cash-for-tips offer emerges as speculation mounts over whether Mr Trump will renew military attacks on Iran. This question is particularly relevant following the Republican Party's significant defeat in last week's mid-term elections. The election results are widely seen as a repudiation of the Iran war by the US public. Within 48 hours of these results, Mr Trump confirmed minor strikes had knocked out an anti-aircraft battery on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, President Trump has not confirmed a resumption of full-scale military attacks. US media reports suggest that hardliners in the White House have urged him to act before Democrats take control of Congress in January. Such a move could potentially frustrate his war strategy if it faces increased legislative opposition. The timing suggests a strategic hesitation to escalate before the change in congressional control.

Vice-President JD Vance opposes further escalation, blaming the Republicans' election humiliation squarely on the Iran War. He has urged Mr Trump to end the conflict to address public concerns. Meanwhile, senior Democrats have voiced anger over the appointment of hardliner Stephen Miller as the new chief of staff. Congressman Adriano Espaillat described Mr Miller as the architect of the President's politics of hate.

The divergence between the White House's public assertions of total success and the intelligence community's urgent need for new data presents a complex challenge. The reward for intelligence on Iran's nuclear programme indicates a recognition that previous kinetic actions may not have achieved permanent neutralization. This acknowledgment could reshape how future negotiations or military actions are approached.

Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate's armed services committee, noted that many Republicans want the war to end. He stated that so much of the election turned on Iran and the collateral damage done to oil prices. Reed suggested that seeing Pete Hegseth's removal as a first step could be part of a broader desire to shift strategy. The interplay between the bounty initiative and political pressure creates a volatile environment for US foreign policy in the region.