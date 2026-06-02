US Ocean Monitoring Network Faces Early Dismantling Amid Budget Cuts and Climate Urgency

The National Science Foundation will dismantle most of the Ocean Observatories Initiative by 2027, ending a decade-long effort to collect continuous, real-time ocean data. Scientists warn the timing is devastating as an El Niño approaches, and the loss of subsurface sensors will cripple the ability to monitor marine heat waves and low-oxygen zones. The decision, part of broader budget cuts, marks a significant retreat from long-term federal investment in basic ocean science.

The Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), a groundbreaking network of over 900 ocean sensors established at a cost of $386 million, is facing partial dismantling. The National Science Foundation (NSF) has announced plans to remove instruments from waters off Oregon, Washington, Alaska, North Carolina, and Greenland by 2027.

The first removal will occur on June 16, when a research buoy located 80 meters below the Pacific surface off the Oregon coast is retrieved. This decision, described by the NSF as a "descoping" aligned with a strategy for nimbler funding and priorities based on a 2025 National Academies report, has drawn sharp criticism from the scientific community.

The OOI, operational since 2015 after a decade of planning, was designed for a 25- to 30-year lifespan to capture multi-decadal climate signals. Its continuous, real-time data collection has already supported more than 500 scientific publications and informed research on ocean circulation, marine ecosystems, climate change, and extreme weather. The early termination comes as an El Niño event is forecasted for the Pacific coast this summer, with an existing marine heat wave already warming waters off California.

Scientists warn that losing the OOI's subsurface moorings and underwater gliders will create a critical data gap, as satellites cannot monitor parameters like low-oxygen zones. A remaining seafloor cable network off the Pacific Northwest, managed by the University of Washington, will continue to monitor volcanic and seismic activity. The initiative, coordinated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution with partners including Oregon State University and the University of Washington, operated on an annual budget of approximately $48 million, excluding vessel costs.

Prior to budget cuts beginning in 2025, the project employed 60-70 people across partner institutions. Researchers view the shutdown as symptomatic of a wider erosion of federal commitment to long-term basic research, a trend that threatens decades of valuable oceanic data collection necessary for understanding climate change and marine dynamics





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Ocean Observatories Initiative National Science Foundation Ocean Sensors Marine Research Climate Change El Niño Budget Cuts Scientific Infrastructure Subsurface Monitoring Real-Time Data

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