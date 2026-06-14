US News Headlines: CBP Intercepts Migrant Vessel, Trump's DUI Arrest, and More

CBP and Coast Guard intercept migrant vessel heading for Puerto Rico, Trump arrested for DUI in Florida, and other top US news headlines.

CBP, Coast Guard intercept migrant vessel heading for Puerto Rico; 40 apprehended including Uzbek nationalHelicopter footage captures Florida man allegedly abandoning child during high-speed chase from deputiesFour accused in alleged anti-Israel University of Michigan threat case released on bond ‘Hell on wheels’ killer Mackenzie Shirilla lands prison job while serving life sentence for fatal 2022 crash Menendez brothers eyed $20M insurance payout after parents' murders, Jose's ex-business partner claimsUkrainian national who completed Air Force officer training convicted in ghost gun 3D printing operationOhio police chief arrested in Florida after grand jury hands down 70-count child sex indictmentTeen accused of killing elderly couple has brothers who allegedly shot deputy cops say 'will never walk again'Pima County sheriff says Mexican authorities have not made contact over Nancy Guthrie search tip Austin Metcalf's family faces death threats after Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction and more top headlines 80% of claims in America's largest sexual abuse settlement in history could be fraudulent, LA DA saysAmericans need protection against ‘warrantless surveillance’: Rep Chip RoyAuburn University celebrates 25 years of War Eagle flight traditionTrump calls Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner a 'thug'driving under the influence after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for allegedly speeding more than 90 mph on Interstate 75 in Pasco County and discovered dozens of open alcohol containers inside his vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said a trooper was patrolling northbound when a Honda Civic passed the patrol vehicle at speeds exceeding 90 mph. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Conor William Parady of San Antonio, Florida. DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH AIRPORT GATE ONTO AIRFIELD, SNEAKS ONTO PLANES BEFORE POLICE TAKEDOWN, BODYCAM SHOWS Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they discovered 34 open alcohol containers inside the vehicle during the traffic stop in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested Conor William Parady on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to authorities. Online jail records showed Parady was booked into the Pasco County Jail following the arrest. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.

Under Florida law, a first-time DUI conviction can carry penalties that include fines, probation, community service and a driver's license suspension, though any potential penalties in this case would depend on the outcome of court proceedings. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Honda Civic on Interstate 75 in Pasco County after allegedly observing it traveling more than 90 mph, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment Saturday evening.





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