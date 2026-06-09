A flesh-eating cattle parasite has been found in new cases beyond Texas, while US carriers spent $6.5B on fuel in April. The Kennedy Center has dropped 'Trump' branding, and a wandering bear was captured in Japan after causing panic. An investigation reveals dozens of children were re-separated despite a judge's order to reunite them. A business known for tough-love boarding schools has targeted adopted kids, and President Trump's promise to cut electricity bills has resulted in rising prices in West Virginia. At least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees have been charged with crimes, including physical and sexual abuse.

A flesh-eating cattle parasite has been found in new cases beyond Texas, while US carriers spent $6.5B on fuel in April. The Kennedy Center has dropped ' Trump ' branding, and a wandering bear was captured in Japan after causing panic.

An investigation reveals dozens of children were re-separated despite a judge's order to reunite them. A business known for tough-love boarding schools has targeted adopted kids, and President Trump's promise to cut electricity bills has resulted in rising prices in West Virginia. At least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees have been charged with crimes, including physical and sexual abuse.

In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy, and a live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag. Repair Cafes are urging people to fix their broken items instead of throwing them away. Challenging the brain helps keep it healthy, and some people tape their mouths shut at night, which doctors wish they wouldn't do. A raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and a Tech Tip advises against using rice to dry out a smartphone. A photo of a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany has gone viral.

In addition, a wandering bear was captured in Japan after causing panic, and an investigation found that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy, and a live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag. Repair Cafes are urging people to fix their broken items instead of throwing them away. Challenging the brain helps keep it healthy, and some people tape their mouths shut at night, which doctors wish they wouldn't do. A raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and a Tech Tip advises against using rice to dry out a smartphone. A photo of a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany has gone viral.

In addition, a wandering bear was captured in Japan after causing panic, and an investigation found that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy, and a live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag. Repair Cafes are urging people to fix their broken items instead of throwing them away. Challenging the brain helps keep it healthy, and some people tape their mouths shut at night, which doctors wish they wouldn't do. A raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and a Tech Tip advises against using rice to dry out a smartphone. A photo of a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany has gone viral





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