LCAC-32 transported three LAV-25s while operating alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer.

U.S. Navy captures three Marine Corps LAV-25 armored reconnaissance vehicles riding aboard a Landing Craft Air Cushion . The operation was launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during operations in the Middle East.

The exercise demonstrates the Navy's readiness to rapidly move troops, armored vehicles, and heavy equipment from ships directly. The U.S. Navy has released new images showing one of its most versatile amphibious transport systems in action.

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The photos capture three Marine Corps LAV-25 armored reconnaissance vehicles riding aboard a Landing Craft Air Cushion as it launched from the amphibious assault ship USSThe exercise shows how the Navy and Marine Corps can get their troops, their tanks, and their heavy equipment from the ship onto the shore very quickly, indeed without the need for ports or docks.