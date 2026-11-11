US Navy's 200-mile LRASM missile gets advanced radio-frequency sensors

BAE Systems completes Lot 8 RF sensor deliveries for LRASM as production expands and engineers introduce software upgrades.

BAE Systems has completed delivery of all Lot 8 radio-frequency sensors for Lockheed Martin's LRASM missile. LRASM combines RF detection and infrared targeting to locate enemy warships in heavily defended maritime environments.

The U.S. Navy’s Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile program has reached another production milestone, with BAE Systems delivering all Lot 8 radio-frequency sensors to Lockheed Martin. These advanced sensors provide a critical part of the missile’s targeting system, helping it detect and engage maritime threats in heavily defended environments. BAE Systems supplies the RF technology that helps LRASM identify strategic naval targets.

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The sensor supports the missile’s ability to operate around sophisticated air defense networks, where electronic interference and other battlefield threats can complicate targeting. The company has also upgraded the sensor’s software without requiring hardware modifications. Extensive verification testing accompanied the improvements, allowing engineers to introduce additional capabilities through software updates. LRASM uses its onboard sensor technology to locate and engage enemy vessels across contested maritime environments.

BAE Systems’ RF sensor plays an important role in this process by providing advanced radio-frequency detection capabilities. We have delivered all Lot 8 units of our advanced RF sensor for the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile . The missile also incorporates an imaging infrared seeker for terminal targeting.

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Its onboard guidance architecture combines multiple technologies to help identify targets without depending entirely on external navigation or communication links.3,000 miles, no stops: US Army flexes Pacific muscle with paratroopers’ Hawaii assault This becomes particularly important when adversaries deploy electronic warfare systems. Jamming and disrupted communications can complicate conventional targeting operations, making autonomous onboard capabilities increasingly valuable. BAE Systems continues to develop both the sensor’s hardware and software.

Engineers are evaluating further improvements to keep the system aligned with evolving battlefield requirements. Lockheed Martin developed the AGM-158C LRASM from its AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range . The weapon carries a 1,000-pound penetrator and blast-fragmentation warhead designed to destroy large surface vessels. Its reported range exceeds 200 nautical miles, allowing launch aircraft to engage enemy ships from considerable distances.

The missile also incorporates reduced-observability features that help it penetrate sophisticated air defense networks. LRASM uses onboard navigation and targeting algorithms to operate in environments where GPS signals or communication links face disruption. Its guidance architecture helps the weapon refine its targeting information during flight. The U.S. Navy operates LRASM aboard F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters.

The U.S. Air Force also employs the weapon aboard B-1B Lancer bombers. BAE Systems initially manufactured LRASM sensors at relatively low production volumes. Demand is now pushing the program toward significantly higher output. The contractor has invested in upgraded electronic warfare facilities to support increased manufacturing capacity.

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Its engineering and production operations span Austin, Texas; Greenlawn, New York; Nashua, New Hampshire; and Wayne, New Jersey. BAE Systems holds a contract to supply additional LRASM RF sensors through 2028. The company says it has demonstrated the manufacturing capacity needed to support accelerated deliveries. , said the effort provides essential capabilities to American warfighters.

She also highlighted the importance of manufacturing investments and partnerships with Lockheed Martin and the Department of War. The completed Lot 8 deliveries mark another step in expanding LRASM production. BAE Systems will continue refining its sensor technology as theAamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire.

With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.