The US Navy plans to equip its second Zumwalt-class destroyer with a massive 600-ton hypersonic missile launcher.

The United States Navy is planning to install a new 600-ton hypersonic launch module on the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor . The upgrade would include four large launch tubes, each housing up to three hypersonic missile s, giving the ship a total capability of twelve.

Meanwhile, US industry is currently capable of supplying 6 to 7 missiles per year, according to Government Accountability Office report. . If given the green light, this upgrade would effectively convert the ship from a massive gun-toting land-bombard ship into a hypersonic missile platform. -class was designed as multi-mission warships carrying two 155mm naval guns.

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However, the ammunition for those guns became prohibitively expensive, and the Navy abandoned the original ammunition procurement plan. That left the Navy with three extremely costly warships whose principal weapons were effectively unusable for their intended mission. Navy seems to have little choice but to find ways to repurpose them. , this will involve replacing its guns with new vertical missile launchers capable of carrying the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapons.

, the upgrade would include four large launch tubes. Each tube will house up to three hypersonic missiles, giving the ship a total capability of twelve.has an unusual inward-sloping hull, stability, weight distribution, and access all complicate matters. Especially given the new module will measure around 44.6 feet long, 20.7 feet wide, and 41 feet high.

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The upgrade is scheduled to begin around May 2028 and will hopefully be done and dusted by August 2030. US nuclear rival’s 1,740-mile Kh-101 stealth cruise missile enters NATO-member Poland As for the planned CPS hypersonic missiles, there are some important differences from conventional cruise missiles. One difference is the launch system. A gas system ejects the missile from its tube before the rocket motors ignite, reducing the stresses on the ship.

The second is how the missile is accelerated. This is achieved using a two-stage rocket that accelerates the weapon to hypersonic speeds. The third, and most critical, is the glide stage.missiles use a maneuverable glide vehicle that separates from the booster and travels towards its target at more than five times the speed of sound. Unlike a traditional ballistic missile, its glide vehicle can maneuver during flight, making its trajectory more difficult to predict.

The big advantage is its ability to strike distant, heavily defended targets very quickly without using a nuclear warhead. All well and good, but having the missile launcher installed is one thing. Actually stocking it with missiles is quite another. , US industry is currently capable of supplying somewhere in the order of 6 to 7 missiles per year.

With eachAnd that assumes each missile is destined for that purpose, especially given the Navy shares the underlying technology with the U.S. Army. This all points to one wider problem for the U.S. military forces right now. The nation is capable of developing highly capable technologies, but delivering them at scale, quickly and economically, is proving difficult to achieve. There is a certain irony here.

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Now, as those guns make way for hypersonic missiles, the Navy faces another ammunition problem, this time, an inability to manufacture the weapons quickly enough. Christopher graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 with a Masters Degree in Geology. Since then, he has worked exclusively within the Built Environment, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Consultancy industries. He is a qualified and accredited Energy Consultant, Green Deal Assessor and Practitioner member of IEMA.

Chris’s main interests range from Science and Engineering, Military and Ancient History to Politics and Philosophy.