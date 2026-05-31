US Navy Debates Future of Electromagnetic Catapults as Reliability Issues Persist

The United States Navy is reconsidering its use of electromagnetic catapults on aircraft carriers due to ongoing reliability problems, while China has adopted the same technology on its newest carrier. The debate centers on whether to stick with advanced but problematic EMALS or return to proven steam systems.

A debate is intensifying among global navies over the most effective technology for launching aircraft from carriers. At the heart of the discussion are the catapult systems used to propel planes off the deck.

The United States, operating the world's largest and most advanced carrier fleet, is evaluating whether to retain its newer electromagnetic catapults or revert to older steam-powered ones. This decision carries significant implications for naval aviation capabilities and strategic advantage. Electromagnetic catapults, such as the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) installed on the USS Gerald R. Ford, use linear induction motors to generate magnetic fields that accelerate aircraft.

This system offers several key benefits over steam catapults, which have been in use since the 1950s. EMALS can launch heavier aircraft more quickly: it can send a 100,000-pound plane to 150 mph using only 300 feet of track, whereas a steam catapult typically handles a 60,000-pound aircraft. The electric system also provides greater control through feedback mechanisms, adjusting force based on aircraft weight to accommodate a wider variety of planes and unmanned drones without major recalibration.

This precision reduces stress on airframes and extends service life. Additionally, EMALS recharges in about 45 seconds using the carrier's nuclear reactors, enabling higher sortie rates. Original projections suggested a 30% increase over Nimitz-class carriers, though the Pentagon has not confirmed achieving that figure. Despite these advantages, EMALS has faced persistent reliability problems since the Ford's sea trials in 2017.

Hardware and software failures have often grounded launches for extended periods, requiring off-ship technical support. According to reports from the Pentagon's Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, reliability has not improved substantially despite upgrades. These issues led President Trump to publicly propose replacing EMALS with steam catapults, even threatening an executive order. While the Navy has replaced other troubled systems on the Ford, like the Dual Band Radar, swapping catapults would be far more complex and costly.

Meanwhile, China became the second navy to deploy electromagnetic catapults on its carrier Fujian in 2025, highlighting the technology's potential. The U.S. Navy's decision on whether to persist with EMALS or revert to steam will shape carrier operations for decades





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aircraft Carrier Catapult EMALS US Navy Steam Catapult

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMC’s Wild Hummer Concept Comes with a Scout DroneHummer X concept imagines a future of modular EVs built for adventure.

Read more »

Upcoming ruling could determine future of shuttered West Suburban Medical CenterA contentious court case continues over whether a third party should take over West Suburban Medical Center operations to try to stop a financial tailspin and reopen the hospital after its abrupt closure in March.

Read more »

Tesla's Own Workers Reportedly Wouldn't Trust FSD To Drive Them AroundA massive report indicates that Tesla's autonomous future still has plenty of holes

Read more »

Philadelphia seniors celebrate future plans at district's 'Our Class, Our Future' eventSeniors from across the School District of Philadelphia gathered at the Dell Music Center this week for the district's annual 'Our Class, Our Future' celebration, an event recognizing students' post‑graduation commitments.

Read more »