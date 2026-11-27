U.S. Central Command disabled a commercial vessel enforcing sanctions on Iran. Tehran vows to break the blockade through military action in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command announced on Friday that American naval forces struck and disabled a commercial vessel attempting to breach the naval blockade of Iran ian ports. The incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after the bulk carrier departed from the Iran ian port of Bandar Abbas and ignored multiple warnings to stop. This enforcement action underscores the intensifying campaign by the Trump administration to sever the remaining revenue streams of the Islamic Republic.

Enforcement of Maritime Blockade in Gulf of Oman

U.S. Central Command stated that it continues to strictly enforce the blockade, noting that American forces have redirected 158 commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply with the order. The disabled bulk carrier serves as the latest example of Washington's commitment to preventing Tehran from exporting oil and accessing global markets. The command emphasized that any vessel attempting to evade the blockade faces direct military intervention to ensure compliance with international sanctions.

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Iran Vows Military Retaliation and Sea Closure

Iranian officials quickly condemned the strike, with state media threatening military action from both the air and sea. A spokesperson on X declared that Iran's enemies should expect resistance, asserting that no blockade could withstand the nation's defense capabilities. Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani claimed that operations to break the blockade were already underway. He stated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had lifted geographical restrictions on military operations, allowing forces to engage beyond traditional borders.

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Economic Pressure Mounts on Tehran Regime

The military escalation coincides with a severe economic squeeze imposed by the Treasury Department. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described new sweeping sanctions as targeting the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Bessent revealed on Wednesday that Iran had exhausted its remaining supplies of oil available for sale at sea, stating that no tanker has been loaded since Operation Economic Outcast launched in August. The administration aims to close alternative routes Tehran uses to circumvent sanctions, further isolating the country's economy from global trade networks.

Domestic Hardship and Regional Smuggling Risks

Inside Iran, the economic pressure has triggered significant social unrest, with authorities forced to ration electricity and scale back food subsidies. A truckers' strike has emerged due to rising fuel costs and rampant inflation, highlighting the growing strain on the civilian population. Meanwhile, the U.S. has expressed support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, a key alternative route for Tehran. Iran maintains its claim that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, challenging the U.S. naval presence to attempt passage despite the military threats issued by Admiral Irani.