US, NATO vow to 'defend every inch' of alliance after Russian drone strikes Romania

Officials across NATO are condemning a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Romania, near the border with Ukraine.

by CORY SMITH | The National News DeskThis photo released by Romania's Department for Emergency Situations shows a fire on top of a block of flats after a drone crash caused an explosion and fire on impact, in Galati, eastern Romania near the Ukrainian border, Friday May 29, 2026.

Officials across NATO are condemning a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Romania, near the border with Ukraine. Two people were injured when the Russian drone hit an apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, near the borders of Ukraine and Moldova.

“The event in Galai is more than just a security incident. The Russian Federation has committed a grave act that endangered the lives of Romanian citizens on Romanian soil,”in a social media post Friday.

“It is an escalation that cannot be accepted, will not be tolerated, and will not go unanswered. ” Dan called it the most serious Russian incursion in Romanian territory since the Ukraine war began.

He said the drone that went astray wasRomania is a NATO member, so the strike begs the question of how NATO will respond.and a former director of the CIA’s Russia analysis, said he doesn’t expect NATO to do anything beyond condemning the strike as reckless and an example of what can happen when Russia conducts strikes so close to NATO member territory.

“Such a strike would serve no military purpose,” Beebe said via email. “But it does underscore how close we are to having to make a very uncomfortable decision: would the United States agree to to war with Russia — and risk nuclear catastrophe — if Russia deliberately attacked a NATO member state? Or would it refuse, thereby rendering the Both Whitaker and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte condemned the strike as “reckless” on Russia’s part.

And both vowed to “defend every inch” of NATO territory.via a post on X. “They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border. ”said Russia had "crossed yet another line" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed support for neighboring Romania and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Ukraine is ready to support Romania’s security, as Romania has consistently been helping us defend ourselves against Russian attacks for the fifth year now,”that can be rapidly deployed, and he said Romania will continue to invest in supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO's eastern flank defense.on social media: “Citizens of EU countries, You should realize your authorities have unilaterally entered into a war with Russia. So be vigilant and don't be surprised by anything. The peaceful sleep is over.

” Beebe said it’s impossible to say with any confidence what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking at this stage of the war. BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT But Beebe said Russia is also signaling that if the U.S. is unable or unwilling to orchestrate that compromise, it will greatly escalate the scale and intensity of its air campaign against Ukraine and potentially against Ukraine’s support facilities on NATO territory.

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