New simulations show that continuously replacing used helium bubbles keeps molten salt reactors clean, safe, and ready for the power grid.

Continuously replacing helium bubbles prevents radioactive metal buildup inside advanced molten salt nuclear reactor s. Unchecked radioactive noble metals coat heat exchangers, trapping heat and reducing overall reactor efficiency.

Computer simulations show steady bubble replenishment solves a 50-year cleanup limit for liquid fuel. Pumping fresh helium bubbles through liquid nuclear fuel could solve a decades-old engineering hurdle. This steady cleanup method may speed up the arrival of advanced reactors on the U.S. power grid. Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory studied the process.

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They found that systematically replacing used bubbles prevents radioactive buildup inside molten salt reactors .