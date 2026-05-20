US Mission in the Strait of Hormuz: Navigating High-Risk Waters

The US mission in the Strait of Hormuz has been complicated by Iran's growing use of drones and naval mines. The growing use of drones has altered naval threat calculations, and Iran's asymmetric approach creates a persistent, dispersed threat. Any future US effort to help resume business as usual would expose American forces and commercial ships to a rapidly evolving threat.

Iran's growing use of drones and naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz have created a high-risk security environment for US forces and commercial ships.

The US, with a US military escort, moved to take control of the waterway in Operation Freedom, while diplomatic efforts to reopen the strait remain volatile. Any future US effort to help resume business as usual would expose American forces and commercial ships to a rapidly evolving threat. The drone threat has changed naval calculations because relatively cheap unmanned systems can force advanced warships into constant defensive operations.

Iran and its terror proxies have increasingly relied on one-way attack UAVs, which are inexpensive, difficult to detect, and capable of being launched in large numbers. This asymmetric approach creates a persistent, dispersed threat that is harder to target and neutralize. If US ships park in the Strait of Hormuz or conduct constant transits in support of convoy operations, now they are much closer to Iran, losing the distance advantage.

Navigating through the Strait of Hormuz now poses residual risk, and the US Navy and merchant ships accept different levels of risk. Iran has maintained its underwater explosives and vessels along the Strait of Hormuz, posing a threat both from the air and from the sea





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Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Drone Threat Naval Threat Calculations Persian Gulf Operations Asymmetric Threat

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