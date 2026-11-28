US Central Command disabled a Palau-flagged commercial vessel attempting to evade the naval blockade of Iranian ports, while President Trump asserted control over an imminent victory and emphasized preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

on Thursday after it tried to evade the naval blockade of all Iranian ports, which has been in effect since mid-July. The Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer left Bandar Abbas, a major port city on Iran’s southern coast, before the US Central Command fired precision munitions at the ship’s stern, destroying its propulsion.

A video released by the military shows a projectile hitting the back of the ship and causing an explosion. The civilian crew was unharmed in the strike, CENTCOM said. So far, US forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply.in Palm Beach, Florida, that victory in the Iran war would come “whenever I want it. ” “We have victory at hand.

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It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be. To be honest, and we’re trying to be nice, we’re giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” he said in a phone call to US service members.