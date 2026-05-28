US military strikes another alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific, killing 2

The U.S. military has struck another vessel suspected of transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two men.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. – The U.S. military on Wednesday struck another vessel suspected of transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two men.showing a boat resting on the water before being struck by an explosion.

The last few seconds of the video show smoke and fire rising from the boat. A day earlier, U.S. forces had launched a strike on an alleged drug vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing one man and leaving two survivors. Southern Command said it “immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors.

” The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters, including the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea, hasand killed at least 196 people in total. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.said last week that it will evaluate whether the U.S. military followed an established targeting framework when carrying out theCopyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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