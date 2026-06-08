A US military service member has been charged with insider trading after allEgedly making a series of bets in the days leading up to a raid on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The defendant, identified as Van Dyke, allegedly pocketed at least $400,000 after making the bets, which were facilitated by his access to classified information on the operation.

the US Department of Justice has charged a US military service member with insider trading after he allegedly made a series of bets in the days leading up to a raid on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The defendant,identified as Van Dyke, allegedly pocketed at least $400,000 after making the bets, which were facilitated by his access to classified information on the operation. The charges against Van Dyke include unlawful use of confidential goverment information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic goverment information, commodities fraud, wire fraud and making an unlawful monetary transaction.

In a recent court hearing,Van Dyke's defense lawyers indicated that they plan to file a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment by July 31. If the case proceeds to a December trial,federal prosecutors estimated that thier case will take about one week,while the defense lawyers said their case will last a couple of days. The case is significant as it marks the first federal prosecution of insider trading on a prediction market to go to trial.

The case comes as prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi face growing scrutiny from regulators. The next status conference in the case is scheduled for September 28, and the trial is expected to start in December. The presiding judge, US District Judge Margaret Garnett, is too overseeing another high-profile trial involving Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione's trial is set to start on January 25, 2027.

The case highlights the risks of insider trading and the importance of maintaining the integrity of goverment information. The US Department of Justice is committed to enforcing laws against insider trading and protecting national security. The case also raises questions about the regulation of prediction markets and the need for greater oversight. the US government has been increasing its scrutiny of prediction markets in recent years, and this case is a significant development in that effort.

The case is a reminder that insider trading can have serious consequences and that those who engage in it will be held accountable. The US Department of Justice is working to ensure that those who engage in insider trading are brought to justice and that the integrity of government information is maintained. The case is a significant development in the regulation of prediction markets and highlights the need for greater oversight and regulation of these markets.

The US government is commited to protecting national security and maintaining the integrity of goverment information. The case is a reminder that insider trading is a serious offense and that those who engage in it will be held accountable. The US Department of Justice is working to ensure that those who engage in insider trading are brought to justice and that the integrity of government information is maintained.

The case is a significant development in the regulation of prediCtion markets and highlights the need for greater oversight and regulation of these markets. The US government is commited to protecting national security and maintaining the integrity of goverment information. The case is a reminder that insider trading is a serious offense and that those who engage in it will be held accountable.

The US Department of Justice is working to ensure that those who engage in insider trading are brought to justice and that the integrity of government information is maintained. The case is a significant development in the regulation of prediction markets and highlights the need for greater oversight and regulation of these markets. The US government is committed to protecting national security and maintaining the integrity of goverment information





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