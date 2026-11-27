A US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the M/V Pacific Archer after it left Bandar Abbas and refused multiple warnings, disabling its propulsion without harming the crew. The strike marks at least the 15th disclosed vessel disabled since the blockade began and the sixth since it resumed in July.

A US military aircraft disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after the commercial vessel tried to evade the naval blockade of all Iranian ports, US Central Command said Friday.

US Military Disables Iranian Port Evasion Vessel

CENTCOM fired precision munitions at the ship's stern, destroying its propulsion. A video released by the military shows a projectile hitting the back of the ship and causing an explosion. The civilian crew was unharmed in the strike, CENTCOM said. The command stated that American forces issue multiple warnings before firing on merchant ships, and that the Pacific Archer's crew refused to listen to those warnings before the strike was ordered.

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According to US Central Command, the Pacific Archer left Bandar Abbas, a major port city on Iran's southern coast, before it attempted to run the blockade. Ship tracking websites list the ship's destination as Singapore. The blockade of Iranian ports has been in effect since April, was lifted in the summer during peace talks with Tehran, and resumed in July. Since the blockade resumed, US forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply.

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The Pacific Archer is at least the 15th disclosed vessel to be disabled by the US military since the blockade began in the spring and the sixth since it resumed this summer. The previous vessel was disabled on Nov. 7. In June, the practice drew condemnation when a military strike on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker attempting to evade the American blockade resulted in three deaths.

Three Indian sailors were killed when American forces struck the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello, officials in India said at the time. The leader of the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency, condemned the attack. US Central Command has consistently said that American forces issue multiple warnings before firing on the merchant ships.

Iran Claims Tankers Struck Naval Mines

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Friday that two tankers attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route, claiming that one of them struck a naval mine while the other was forced to turn back. The claims could not be independently verified. In a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Revolutionary Guard also said the number of oil tankers attempting to transit through unauthorized routes in the critical waterway has sharply decreased in recent days.

Iran continues to warn ships not to pass through the strategic shipping lane without approval from Tehran. Oil flows in the first two weeks of November fell by around 20 percent to around 13 million barrels per day compared with October, when exports roughly equaled the prewar amounts of 15 to 16 million barrels per day, according to Rystad Energy.

Reasons for the November decline include Iranian attacks that discourage tankers from attempting the strait crossing and reduced flows through a key Saudi pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which has also been attacked several times. A report by UN Trade and Development finds that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the Panama Canal are lengthening voyages, raising fuel costs, driving port congestion and adding to uncertainty.

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Trump Discusses Iran Nuclear Confrontation

Alternative ports, inland transport and logistics arrangements have kept trade moving, but at a higher cost. President Donald Trump, speaking by phone to US service members from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving Day, said the United States has victory at hand in its confrontation with Iran.

He praised US troops for their role in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, saying each of them is playing an essential role to protect not only our country today but future generations of Americans by ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Trump also said the timing of any victory would be whatever he wants it to be, adding that the US is trying to be nice and giving Iran every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, though he was not sure if Tehran would take advantage of that.

Trump told reporters that the likelihood of Iran agreeing to a deal proposed by the US is low. Asked whether Moscow and Beijing are providing Iran with intelligence to help it target US military bases, Trump minimized the likelihood and said China was not heavily involved. He maintained that both countries are interested in helping the US bring the war to a close.

Trump said that if the US were to resume strikes, CENTCOM forces would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, an underground complex near Iran's nuclear facilities. The comments came as the US continued enforcing its blockade of Iranian ports and as uncertainty persisted over the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Toqa Ezzidin in Cairo contributed to this report.