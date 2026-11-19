The USS George Washington has left the Middle East, leaving the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS George H.W. Bush to enforce the blockade on Iran.

US Navy aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS Theodore Roosevelt sail in the US 5th Fleet area of operations, on Tuesday. During the Iran war, the carriers have served as the linchpin of a US flotilla that has blockaded all merchant shipping to and from the Islamic Republic as the Trump administration looks to keep squeezing Tehran’s economy by preventing its oil from reaching global markets.

The George Washington departed the Middle East in the same week that the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to the unusually high amount of three. The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, and the Roosevelt are now the two carriers in the region as well as more than a dozen destroyers, cruisers and a littoral combat ship.

Also read San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in Middle East

The naval presence is helping maintain the blockade on Iran, while the US also has carried out some limited , the critical waterway where nearly a third of the world’s oil passed through before the war began Feb. 28. An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter flies over the USNS Supply and the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean in 2017.

The unpopularity of the Iran war and the resulting economic effects contributed to major losses for President Trump’s Republican Party in this month’s midterm elections. Trump has offered mixed signals on whether he plans to return to major combat with Iran, but any negotiated deal to end the fighting appears to be a long way off.

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Trump recently has warned Iran that the US military is “locked and loaded” and that the US was keeping an eye on Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran’s nuclear program, for signs of activity. He also has said it was highly unlikely he would need to order new major strikes on Iran, declaring that the war “militarily is effectively over.

”It had been pulled from a patrol in the South China Sea shortly after reports of mental health and supply issues emerged aboard another long-deployed aircraft carrier in the Middle East — the USS Abraham Lincoln. US Navy aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS Theodore Roosevelt sail in the US 5th Fleet area of operations, on Tuesday. An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter flies over the USNS Supply and the aircraft carrier USS George H.W.

Bush in the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean in 2017.