The US military is offering 25-year land leases to private companies on unused sections of nine bases, including Blue Grass Army Depot, Pine Bluff Arsenal, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, hoping they will build commercial power plants or massive data centers.

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Alexandria Hoff reports on the opposition led by activist Taylor Frazier McCollum. Jonas Du of Pirate Wires warns about foreign influence, noting that the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has ties to Chinese propaganda, amplified the anti-data center campaign.is offering 25-year land leases to private companies on unused sections of nine bases, hoping they will build commercial power plants — or, ideally, massive data centers alongside them.

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The eligible bases include Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas, Tooele Army Depot in Utah, Sierra Army Depot in California, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Rucker in Alabama and Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. The Army said it prefers proposals that combine a power plant with a data center.