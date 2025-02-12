US Military Flights Near Mexico Spark Concerns Over Cartel Surveillance

The Mexican government revealed that U.S. military aircraft have been observed flying near its territory, raising questions about potential surveillance activities targeting drug cartels. While the flights remained in international airspace, their purpose remains unclear. The Mexican government emphasized that it cannot rule out the possibility of the aircraft being used for intelligence gathering on Mexican drug traffickers.

The U.S. military may have conducted surveillance operations on drug cartels during recent flights near Mexican territory, according to the Mexican government. Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla revealed that Mexico was aware of two such U.S. military flights in late January and early February. These flights occurred in international airspace but kept their tracking devices on, adhering to international regulations.

Trevilla stated that while the aircraft did not violate Mexican airspace, the purpose of the flights remained unclear. He acknowledged that it couldn't be ruled out that the aircraft were engaged in surveillance of Mexican drug traffickers. CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. military had significantly increased its aerial surveillance of cartels over the past two weeks. Spy planes, including Navy P-8s, reportedly conducted at least 18 missions over U.S. territory and international airspace around Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. During one of these missions, the planes reportedly flew near Sinaloa, a known cartel stronghold. This development follows President Donald Trump's early action after taking office in January 2017 to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Mexico recently deployed additional troops to its northern border to combat illegal migration and drug smuggling under an agreement that led to the suspension of tariffs on Mexican goods by the United States. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly refuted accusations by the United States earlier this month that her government was allied with drug cartels. She condemned the White House's statements as slander and asserted that any alliance existed in U.S. gun shops that sell high-powered weapons to criminal groups. Sheinbaum launched a national campaign earlier this month aimed at reducing the number of weapons circulating in Mexico. This initiative, dubbed 'Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace,' offers financial incentives to individuals who anonymously surrender weapons at designated drop-off points, including churches.





CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Military Drug Cartels Mexico Surveillance International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All six victims of Philly plane crash were Mexican citizens, Mexican president saysDoorbell camera captures medevac jet crashing into Philadelphia neighborhood

Read more »

Gun battles disrupt flights in Mexican border city, trigger U.S. consulate warningThe violence in Nuevo Laredo, just south of Texas, followed the arrest of an alleged local cartel leader known as 'El Ricky.'

Read more »

Mexico Doubles Down on Protecting Migrant Rights Amid Anti-Immigrant RhetoricAs a new U.S. administration takes office, Mexican consular offices are reinforcing their commitment to defending the human rights of Mexican migrants, regardless of their immigration status. Mexican officials emphasize the crucial contributions of Mexican nationals to both the U.S. and Mexican economies and stress their right to dignified and humane treatment. The Mexican government is working to provide comprehensive legal support to its citizens abroad, particularly those residing in the U.S. through a network of 53 consulates and legal assistance programs.

Read more »

Mexican Military Builds Migrant Detention Center Amid Trump Deportation FearsMexican military forces have begun constructing a large-scale migrant detention center in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in anticipation of mass deportations announced by the Trump administration. The Municipal Stadium has been sealed and fenced off by the Mexican Navy (MARINA), with the facility expected to house a significant number of deported migrants. This move follows a series of preparations by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration and is part of a broader plan to establish similar camps in other major border cities.

Read more »

US Defense Secretary Says Military Strikes Against Mexican Cartels 'On the Table'Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Fox News that military action against Mexican cartels is a possibility if they persist in targeting US Border Control and smuggling fentanyl into the country. He emphasized that all options would be considered if cartels are designated as foreign terrorist organizations, adding that the military is prioritizing homeland defense on the US border.

Read more »

US Defense Secretary: Military Strikes Against Mexican Cartels 'On the Table'Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Fox News that military strikes against Mexican cartels are a possibility if they continue to target Americans and smuggle fentanyl into the United States.

Read more »