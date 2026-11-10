US Military Evacuates Aircraft From UK Bases Amid Iran Threat

US forces withdraw Stratotankers and Ospreys from RAF Mildenhall following Iranian threat, raising defense alerts as tensions escalate with Tehran over nuclear ambitions.

The United States military has evacuated additional aircraft from a second Royal Air Force base in the United Kingdom, a strategic move triggered by a new security threat originating from Iran. This latest development follows the earlier removal of American bombers from RAF Fairford and signals a rapid escalation in defensive posturing across US air assets stationed on British soil.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, two US Air Force Stratotankers and three V-22 Ospreys were withdrawn from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday. The aircraft, which were part of the 100th Air Refueling Wing known as the Bloody Hundredth, have been redirected to bases in Spain and Germany. Flight tracking data confirms that at least nine aircraft dispersed from the airbase within a 24-hour period, underscoring the speed and scale of the operational shift.

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Security Alert Level Raised

The US Department of Defense has subsequently upgraded the security status at both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to Force Protection Condition Charlie. This designation represents the second-highest defensive threat level in the US military security system and is implemented when intelligence suggests that terrorist action is likely. The upgrade ensures that personnel and assets are prepared for potential hostile activities while the nature of the specific threat continues to be assessed by officials.

While the exact nature of the threat has not been publicly detailed, the timing follows a period of heightened tension between the United States and Tehran. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated that they do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations, noting that aircraft and assets move regularly according to operational requirements. However, the coordinated evacuation and security upgrades indicate a serious concern regarding the safety of US personnel and equipment in the region.

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Context Of Recent Arrests

This evacuation occurs just weeks after the US military removed all of its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire following a suspected Iranian terror plot. In September, five men were arrested outside the base in southwest England, with two additional arrests made later on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence. The Pentagon ordered the planes to return home despite some aircraft having arrived only days earlier, citing immediate security risks.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously suggested that the activity at the Gloucestershire airbase was likely coordinated in Iran. Tehran's ambassador to the UK denied these accusations, rejecting claims of involvement in any plot at the base. However, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had explicitly stated in July that Fairford and any other base used to launch attacks against Iran were legitimate targets, setting a clear red line for future military engagements.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Amidst these military movements, diplomatic channels remain active as efforts to conclude the conflict continue. President Donald Trump held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar on Monday, describing the conversation as excellent and noting positive momentum toward an end to the war. Trump emphasized that the US remains locked and loaded but indicated that further military action seems unlikely as the situation stabilizes.

Trump stated on Truth Social that Gulf nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait prefer the status quo, specifically referencing the continuation of a significant naval blockade. He declared that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon as a non-negotiable stance, asserting that the entire Middle East is protected from Iran following the recent military engagement.

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Government Response And Review

Education Secretary Lucy Powell confirmed that the security of military bases in the UK is under constant review. Speaking to Sky News, she acknowledged that she could not comment on live operations but stressed that the government takes firm and quick action where necessary. Her comments reflect a broader governmental commitment to maintaining robust security protocols for all foreign military assets operating on British territory.

The evacuation from RAF Mildenhall and the subsequent alert at RAF Lakenheath demonstrate a proactive approach to emerging threats. As intelligence assessments continue, the displacement of assets to Spain and Germany provides a temporary buffer while officials determine the full scope of the danger. The situation remains fluid, with both military and diplomatic tracks operating simultaneously to ensure regional stability.