A US military aircraft disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after it left Bandar Abbas and refused warnings to comply with the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM said the civilian crew was unharmed; Iran vowed to break the blockade as oil flows fell about 20 percent in early November.

A US military aircraft disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it tried to evade the naval blockade of all Iranian ports, US Central Command said Friday.

US Strike Disables Iranian Vessel

The Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer left Bandar Abbas, a major port city on Iran's southern coast, before CENTCOM fired precision munitions at the ship's stern. The strike destroyed the ship's propulsion, and the civilian crew was unharmed, CENTCOM said. A video released by the military shows a projectile hitting the back of the ship and causing an explosion. According to CENTCOM, the Pacific Archer attempted to run the blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas.

Also read Iran War Updates: Trump says he's giving Iran 'a chance to be smart'

Ship tracking websites list the vessel's destination as Singapore. The vessel is at least the 15th disclosed ship to be disabled by the US military since the blockade began in the spring, and the sixth since it resumed this summer. The previous vessel was disabled on Nov. 7. So far, US forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply.

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The commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said Friday on state television that Iran will carry out operations that will not only break the naval blockade but also drive the enemy out of the region's waters. The strike comes as the Trump administration weighs its options in the long-simmering war with Iran, which began at the end of February and has settled into a quiet stalemate in recent months.

Earlier in November, officials in the region told The Associated Press that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pushing the US to restart the war or allow Israel to launch airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and missile capabilities. Government and security officials from Persian Gulf countries, as well as Pakistan and Turkey, were engaged in a diplomatic campaign that included phone calls with senior US officials to stave off a renewed war in the region.

Trump Weighs Options on Iran War

President Donald Trump has oscillated between threatening additional large-scale strikes on Iran and insisting that the war militarily is effectively over. Speaking to US service members from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, Trump said, We have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be. To be honest, and we're trying to be nice, we're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives.

But I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Trump also praised US troops for their role in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Each of you is playing an essential role to protect not only our country today but future generations of Americans by ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They will never have a nuclear weapon.

That I can tell you, he said. Asked whether Moscow and Beijing are providing Iran with intelligence to help it target US military bases, Trump minimized the likelihood and said China was not heavily involved. He maintained that both countries are interested in helping the US bring the war to a close. Trump said that if the US were to resume strikes, CENTCOM forces would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, an underground complex near Iran's nuclear facilities.

The likelihood of Iran agreeing to a deal proposed by the US is low, Trump also told reporters. The US military has maintained a sizable naval force in the region, including a constant presence of two aircraft carriers and a host of other ships. The US has been blockading Iranian ports since April, though the blockade was lifted in the summer during talks with Tehran and resumed in July.

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In June, the practice drew condemnation when a military strike on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker attempting to evade the American blockade resulted in three deaths. Three Indian sailors were killed when American forces struck the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello, officials in India said at the time. The leader of the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency, condemned the attack. US Central Command has consistently said that American forces issue multiple warnings before firing on the merchant ships.

Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Friday that two tankers attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route, claiming that one of them struck a naval mine while the other was forced to turn back. The claims could not be independently verified. In a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Revolutionary Guard also said the number of oil tankers attempting to transit through unauthorized routes in the critical waterway has sharply decreased in recent days.

Iran continues to warn ships not to pass through the strategic shipping lane without approval from Tehran. Oil flows in the first two weeks of November fell by around 20% to around 13 million barrels per day compared with October, when exports roughly equaled the prewar amounts of 15-16 million barrels per day, according to Rystad Energy.

Reasons for the November decline include Iranian attacks that discourage tankers from attempting the strait crossing and reduced flows through a key Saudi pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which has also been attacked several times. A report by UN Trade and Development finds that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the Panama Canal are lengthening voyages, raising fuel costs, driving port congestion and adding to uncertainty.

Alternative ports, inland transport and logistics arrangements have kept trade moving, but at a higher cost.