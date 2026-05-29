US military denies Iran state media claim that US aircraft shot down

The conflicting accounts arrive amid a reported 60-day memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command disputed a reported from Iranian state TV claiming that Iranian forces downed a U.S. aircraft near Bushehr. Iran's state TV said that an American aircraft ​was destroyed in the country's Jam ‌governorate ⁠in Bushehr, citing Governor Masoud Tangestani.that the memorandum would in part extend a ceasefire, allow unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and start negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, citing two U.S. officials and a regional source.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to give final approval, per the outlet.on Wednesday before the memorandum was reported that,"I think the window for reaching a deal is closing rapidly. Trump is encountering severe blowback from those who think he’s about to sign a deal on Iran’s terms. He’s therefore signaling to Iran that it could face renewed war if it doesn’t offer better terms.

Iran, for its part, believes that time is on its side given the steep price increases created by a war that the majority of Americans now oppose as well as Trump’s plummeting approval ratings.

"The situation now resembles a game of chicken: each side is racing full speed ahead, hoping that the other will swerve first to avoid a collision. The result could well be a collision—meaning a return to war. That outcome is not inevitable, but it is becoming much more likely.

"against Iran on Wednesday, according to a U.S. military official, who said American troops shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones"that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz. " An Iranian ground control station was also struck as a fifth drone was getting ready to be launched, the official added. The station is in Bandar Abbas, the official told "These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire," the U.S. official added.

The attack follows the United States conducting"self-defense" strikes in southern Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels trying to establish mines, according to CENTCOM. , Captain Tim Hawkins, CENTCOM spokesman, said,"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines.

CENTCOM said earlier on Thursday that Iran reportedly violated the ceasefire after launching a ballistic missile toward Kuwait, which was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.

"This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas.

U.S. Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression," the post on X said.





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