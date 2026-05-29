The presence of US military aircraft at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport has resulted in significant losses for the country's airport authority, with the figure expected to rise to billions if the situation continues.

US Air Force tanker aircraft are parked at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv. / Reuters The presence of US military aircraft at Israel ’s Ben Gurion Airport has cost the country’s airport authority 700 million shekels in losses over the past two months, Israel i officials have said, warning that the figure could rise to billions if the situation continues.

Sharon Kedmi, director general of the Israel Airports Authority, said on Thursday that Ben Gurion Airport is currently operating at only one-third of its capacity due to the presence of US military refuelling aircraft, according to remarks carried by Israel’s public broadcaster“We are only utilising one-third of the airport’s operational capacity,” Kedmi said, adding that around 70 percent of activity at the airport has been restricted because of space and resources occupied by American military operations.

“We are at the limit of our capabilities,” he said, warning that additional flight cancellations will be announced in the coming days. Hard to say if or when Trump will sign MoU with Iran — VanceHe added that airport authorities had expected 18 million passengers to pass through Ben Gurion this year, but current estimates suggest the figure may not exceed 15 million.

Foreign airlines are also unlikely to resume operations in the near future, he said, while up to 3 million passengers could be affected by disruptions and cancellations. Dozens of US tanker aircraft are currently stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway near Tel Aviv.

Earlier this month, Israeli media quoted Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakay as saying that US military aircraft at Ben Gurion were crippling civilian flights, delaying the return of foreign carriers and driving up ticket prices. Zakay was also quoted as telling Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev that Ben Gurion had “turned into a military airfield with limited civilian activity,” warning that the situation was harming local airlines.

Hard to say if or when Trump will sign MoU with Iran — VanceUS carries out new air strikes on military site in southern Iran — reportUS threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Iran Hormuz toll plan





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