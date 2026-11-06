US Midterms Spark Global Tech Rout As Nasdaq Plunges 5.5 Percent and Wipes Out $2 Trillion

Democratic midterm victories spark fears of AI regulation, causing Nasdaq to drop 5.5% and wiping over $2 trillion from global market capitalization as tech stocks plummet.

Global financial markets suffered a severe correction immediately following the US midterm elections, driven by intense investor anxiety over potential regulatory crackdowns on the artificial intelligence industry. The Nasdaq composite index plunged 5.5 percent on Friday, marking its worst single-day percentage decline since April of the previous year. This sharp sell-off erased more than two trillion dollars in aggregate market value, triggering a ripple effect that devastated technology stocks across Asia and other international exchanges.

The primary catalyst for this massive liquidation was the historic victory of the Democratic Party, which secured control of the US Congress. Traders immediately priced in the likelihood that a Democratic-led legislative body would increase scrutiny and regulation on the rapidly expanding AI sector. While the initial reaction to the election results had been positive regarding hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East, those sentiments vanished as concerns about domestic AI infrastructure projects took center stage.

Also read U.S. Stocks Plunge as AI Infrastructure Fears Trigger Market Selloff

Data centers, which are critical for supporting AI development, faced broad opposition from voters across the political spectrum. Many newly elected Democratic officials have explicitly pledged to slow down or block the construction of these large-scale facilities. This political shift contradicted the bullish momentum that had pushed stock markets to record highs just five months prior, causing a sudden and violent reversal in investor confidence.

Progressive voices within the winning party amplified these market fears significantly. US Senator Bernie Sanders issued a public call for a national moratorium on the construction of new data centers. This statement, combined with the general platform of the Democratic caucus, signaled to institutional investors that the era of unrestricted AI expansion might be ending. Analysts noted that these political signals compounded existing worries about the hundreds of billions of dollars already invested in the sector and the delayed return on investment for tech firms.

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The uncertainty also extended to major corporate figures with strong ties to the political landscape. Michael Hewson of MCH Market Insights pointed out that results in states like Texas raised fears that politicians might target the business interests of Elon Musk. Specifically, Hewson noted concerns that Tesla and SpaceX could face regulatory hurdles due to Musk's active support for President Donald Trump during the campaign cycle.

The downturn was not contained within the United States, as Asian technology hubs bore the brunt of the selling pressure. In Tokyo, the market dove seven percent, with major firms like Kioxia and SoftBank giving back more than ten percent of their value. Advantest also fell by more than eight percent as investors fled the sector in the face of regulatory uncertainty. Seoul experienced even more volatility, with the Kospi index plunging almost nine percent at one point.

South Korean semiconductor giants were hit particularly hard. SK hynix shares dropped ten percent, while rival Samsung Electronics fell eight percent. The Korean market had previously doubled in value between late December and mid-June, but has since lost nearly fifty percent of that gain. The rapid unwinding of this momentum highlighted the fragility of tech valuations when faced with adverse political developments in the United States.

Neil Wilson at Saxo Markets described the scene on trading floors with stark imagery, stating that the blood is in the streets. He characterized the movement as a total momentum unwind as Democrats pace the frontier and kibosh data center buildout plans. Wilson noted that while the sell-everything nature of the market suggested the move was overdone, investors needed to look for stability first before entering any positions.

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President Donald Trump quickly blamed the market collapse on his political opponents, posting on Truth Social that the crash was a direct result of the Democratic victory. He wrote that the stock market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday, placing full responsibility for the loss on the opposing party. His reaction underscored the deep political polarization surrounding technology policy and its immediate impact on economic indicators.

Compounding the tech selloff was a resurgence in oil prices, which extended gains after an initial drop following the election news. Traders had briefly bet on an end to tensions with Iran, but recent indications of progress between US and Iranian leaders kept energy markets elevated. Additionally, borrowing costs have spiked recently, adding financial pressure to tech companies that rely heavily on capital for their infrastructure buildouts. The combination of higher interest rates, political risk, and geopolitical uncertainty created a perfect storm for equity markets.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index collapsed around sixteen percent over the course of the week, putting it on track for its worst performance since April. Other global markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, and Singapore also declined by more than one percent. Wellington and Manila joined the global downturn, reflecting a coordinated risk-off sentiment among institutional investors worldwide.

The sheer scale of the sell-off suggests that market participants are prioritizing regulatory safety over growth potential in the artificial intelligence sector for the foreseeable future. The revaluation of tech giants has forced a re-evaluation of the entire growth narrative that had dominated trading desks for months. Investors are now bracing for a period of heightened volatility as the new political reality in Washington begins to take shape and influence global market trends.