US Midterms 2026: AI Data Centers Divide Voters as Ossoff Leads in Georgia

AI data centers emerge as a pivotal issue in the 2026 US midterm elections, shaping voter sentiment across multiple states. Jon Ossoff projected to win in Georgia while President Trump warns of new executive powers if Democrats control Congress.

The United States is casting votes on Tuesday for the 2026 midterm elections, a high-stakes contest that will determine the balance of power in Congress. Polls closed across the nation as voters decided on key House and Senate races, alongside significant governorships. The outcome will directly impact the effectiveness of President Donald Trump's agenda during the back half of his second term.

Ossoff Projected to Win in Georgia Senate Race

Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff is projected to win his reelection in the Georgia Senate race. He secured victory against Republican challenger Mike Collins, maintaining Democratic control in the state. This result highlights the intense competition for Senate seats that could shift legislative dynamics.

Also read Vote 2026: Georgia election results for governor, U.S. Senate, other statewide races for Nov. 3, 2026

AI Data Centers Shape Voter Sentiment Nationwide

Artificial intelligence and data centers have emerged as a defining theme of the 2026 midterms, creating a sharp divide among voters in several critical states. Preliminary ABC News Voter Poll findings indicate that the issue is a primary concern for a significant portion of the electorate, with opinions varying drastically by region.

In New Hampshire, AI data centers are a crucial factor for approximately 25% of voters. Among this subgroup, roughly 80% believe that artificial intelligence will do more to help society than hurt it. This optimistic view contrasts sharply with sentiments in other parts of the country where concerns about infrastructure and societal impact dominate.

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Conversely, in Ohio, about 60% of Senate voters say artificial intelligence will do more to hurt society than to help it. Only around 25% say it will provide more help, while 20% remain neutral. This skepticism suggests that the benefits of AI are not being universally perceived as outweighing potential negatives in Midwestern states.

In Nebraska, where independent U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn has made data centers a key issue in his campaign, 60% of Senate voters believe AI will do more harm than good. A quarter say it helps, and 20% say neither. Furthermore, around 20% of Nebraskan Senate voters explicitly stated that AI data centers were crucial in their vote for Congress.

North Carolina presents a similar landscape of concern. In Raleigh and other cities, voters are deciding on data center moratoriums. About 60% of North Carolina Senate voters say AI does more to hurt society, while roughly 25% say it does more to help. This regional trend underscores the growing political weight of technology infrastructure debates.

Trump Warns of Executive Power If Democrats Win

President Donald Trump addressed the potential consequences of a Democratic victory in Congress prior to polls closing on Tuesday. He told CBS News that he was prepared to use tremendous powers he claims the Supreme Court granted him if Democrats take control. He refused to predict the night's outcome but emphasized his stance on executive authority.

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Trump referred to the Supreme Court case known as the Slaughter case, which was decided earlier this year. He stated that this case gives the president tremendous powers that the office never had before, allowing him to exert control over federal agencies. He argued that historically, presidents veto legislation for a couple of months before Congress agrees to make a deal.

Collins Faces Historical Headwinds in Maine Senate Race

In Maine, Republican candidate Mike Collins faces difficult odds in his Senate race against Democratic nominee Troy Jackson. In 2020, when Collins last faced reelection, 50% of Maine voters said he supported President Trump too much. About 80% of voters cast ballots against Collins in that election.

However, 34% of Maine voters said Collins backed Trump about the right amount. Ninety-four percent of these voters supported Collins, demonstrating a loyal base despite broader criticism. Currently, about 60% of Maine Senate voters say Collins will do a better job than Troy Jackson in getting federal funding for the state.

These midterm elections serve as a referendum on the national direction, with technology policy and executive power taking center stage. The results in Georgia, New Hampshire, Ohio, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Maine will signal how voters weigh technological progress against traditional political affiliations. The upcoming congressional sessions will be heavily influenced by these early projections.