US Midterm Elections: Democrats Control Congress and Historic Governors Elected

Democrats gain control of the Senate and House in US midterm elections. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Deb Haaland, and others make history as firsts.

The United States held elections to determine all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Key governor races took place across 34 states including New York, Texas, California, Florida, and Michigan. These contests serve as a measurement of voter satisfaction with the president's performance.

Democratic Control of Congress Established

The Democratic Party gained seven seats in the Senate and 25 seats in the House of Representatives. This victory means the party now controls Congress and holds significant power to influence legislation. The shift determines which side of the political spectrum will create and pass laws for the next two years.

Also read US Midterm Elections 2026: Voters Decide Control of Congress and Key Governorships

Historic Firsts for Black Women Governors

Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman ever elected governor in American history. She also made history as the first Black candidate and first woman elected governor in Georgia. Her election marks a significant milestone in the state's political landscape and national representation.

Native American and LGBTQ+ Senate Wins

Deb Haaland is set to become the first Native American female governor in U.S. history. Previously, she was one of the first two indigenous women elected to Congress in New Mexico. Chris Pappas becomes the first openly gay man ever elected to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire.

Advertisement

First Muslim and Latino Governors Elected

Abdul El-Sayed is the first Muslim candidate to join the Senate. Xavier Becerra will become the first elected Latino governor of California since José Antonio Romualdo Pacheco in 1875. David Crowley is Wisconsin's first-ever Black governor after serving as Milwaukee County executive.

Ohio and Nevada See Gender Milestones

Amy Acton is the first woman to ever become governor in Ohio after defeating Vivek Ramaswamy. She previously served as director of the Ohio Department of Health. Ford becomes the first Black governor of Nevada after serving as the state's first Black attorney general.