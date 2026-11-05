Trump Cuts Israel Aid as Democrats Win Midterms Amid Bipartisan Criticism

New Congress members and Republican leaders signal changing attitudes toward Israel following midterm elections, impacting future bilateral aid and policy.

President Donald Trump abruptly announced a cut in United States aid to Israel just one day before the midterm elections, marking a decisive break from decades of unwavering support. This policy shift occurred as the Democratic party secured a majority in Congress, introducing a cohort of lawmakers who have been vocal critics of Israeli actions. The move signals that the Republican administration now views Israel as a potential political liability rather than a strategic asset.

The newly elected Democrats include Senator Bernie Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed, who is poised to become America's first Muslim senator after his victory in Michigan. El-Sayed has been an outspoken critic of Israel regarding its actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Iran. Their election reflects a broader shift in the American electorate where opposition to Israel is gaining traction across various political divides.

Also read Iran Celebrates US Midterm Shift Amid Ongoing War Tensions

Four newly elected House members secured more than 75 percent of the vote in their districts, indicating strong local support for candidates with critical stances on Israeli policy. Chris Rabb, a Pennsylvania state legislator, is advocating for divesting public funds from Israel and promoting legislation that recognizes the Nakba and Palestinian refugees' right of return. This surge in anti-Israel sentiment is not limited to the Democratic Party.

Following the Democratic victory, described by some analysts as a blue tsunami, Vice President JD Vance identified the Republican Party's support for Israel as a key factor in their defeat. Vance noted that American voters were dissatisfied with the party's stance, indicating a broader political realignment. Conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also accused the Netanyahu government of interfering in US politics and undermining the America First agenda.

Advertisement

Nimrod Goren, President of the Mitvim Institute, an Israeli think tank, stated that while new anti-Zionist Democrats may not impact US-Israel relations immediately, their rise reflects a concerning trend. Goren noted that key Republican figures are blaming the war in Gaza for their party's losses, showcasing the breadth of criticism within the GOP. Former Israeli ambassador Michael Oren remarked that criticism of Israel has become an organizing principle for both major political parties in Washington.

Yaakov Katz, former editor-in-chief of an Israeli newspaper, warned that Trump's announcement on military aid was merely the tip of the iceberg. He predicted that potential blocked arms sales and defunded joint economic programs are on the horizon. His remarks reflect deep concerns in Israel about the potential consequences of changing political attitudes in the United States.

The growing bipartisan criticism complicates efforts for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new coalition government in Israel. His party lost its majority in the Knesset last month, and the midterm results exposed the toxicity of his leadership among both Democrats and Republicans. This internal and external pressure coincides with international accusations against Israeli authorities regarding genocide and ethnic cleansing in occupied Palestinian territories.

Zaha Hassan, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, observed that Trump and Vance recognize the writing on the wall regarding the need for changed relations. The convergence of these political forces suggests a new era of scrutiny for US-Israel ties. This shift will likely impact regional stability and diplomatic engagements for years to come.

Advertisement

Historically, support for Israel has enjoyed bipartisan backing in Washington. However, Israel's devastating war on Gaza since October 7 has contributed to growing criticism across the American political spectrum. The changing political climate has raised concerns among former Israeli officials who now face a Congress and White House more inclined to challenge traditional alliances.

The results of the midterms expose how toxic Netanyahu's leadership has become in the eyes of the American public. Growing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans could further complicate his efforts to form another coalition government. As criticism of his leadership mounts at home and abroad, the future of the US-Israel relationship remains uncertain.