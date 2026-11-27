They’re sea-sing the day at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

It’s a historic year for the 8-1 Mariners, who will play in the second round of the Division III football playoffs for the first time in Kings Point history.

“Really, when times get difficult … we lean on each other and respond to that adversity together. ”A U.S. Merchant Marine Academy player runs up field during his team’s 42-14 blowout win over the Coast Guard Academy on Nov. 14, 2026, in the Secretaries’ Cup at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The Mariners face No. 25 Hampden-Sydney on the road Saturday at noon after a first-round bye.

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It’s a unique situation for midshipmen on the team who were slated to begin their term at sea — where they can be deployed anywhere around the globe — right after the regular season ended. Several players are spending their mornings on the academy’s flagship vessel, the Kings Pointer, as an interim solution while they wait for long-term stationing after the playoffs.