The U.S. Men's National Team traveled to Seattle for its second game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages - a pivotal match up against Australia for

United States' Chris Richards, center, and teammate Tim Ream, left, attend a training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup match against Australia in Irvine, Calif.

, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The U.S. Men's National Team traveled to Seattle for its second game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages - a pivotal match-up against Australia for Group D standings. Both the U.S. and Australia won their opening matches against Paraguay and Turkiye, respectively. A win for either side would guarantee a spot in the opening Round of 32 in the knockout stage.

Should the Stars and Stripes secure another win against the Socceroos and Paraguay wins or draws against Turkiye later in the evening, the U.S. would win Group D. One question looming over the United States is the status of star forward Christian Pulisic. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated the 27-year-old was questionable going into Friday afternoon's game. Pulisic was pulled at halftime during the U.S.'s impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay after suffering what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.

He earned one assist on Folarin Balogun's 31st-minute goal. Whether or not Pulisic makes the Starting XI, the U.S. team said it was prepared for the World Cup challenges ahead. For fans who can't make the trip to Seattle, Real Salt Lake, as well as several bars and restaurants, have planned watch parties during U.S. and Mexico national team games.

RSL's soccer celebration features a big screen in the plaza at America First Field in Sandy and includes live entertainment, food trucks, pre-game activities, and player appearances from both Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals. A legal victory in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two people who were killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2021.

On Friday, a judge awardedA Utah man says he endured months of fear and thousands of dollars in legal expenses after he says facial recognition technology incorrectly identified him as aA new report allegedly details plans by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to dispose of seven warehouses. Multiple lanes on northbound I-15 were closed Thursday morning for emergency maintenance after rebar became exposed on the road.

Three lanes were closed on I-15Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said poll workers and staff would undergo immediate virtual training ahead of Election Day after her office contacted Demo





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