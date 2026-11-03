US Mediates Russia-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi November 10-11

President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff announces US-mediated working-level talks in Abu Dhabi to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine war and discuss security guarantees.

President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff, confirmed on Monday evening that the United States has orchestrated working-level diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine. These critical negotiations are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between November 10 and 11. The initiative aims to find common ground to end the nearly five-year-old full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has remained largely stagnant due to deepening mutual distrust.

Working-Level Talks in Abu Dhabi Details

Witkoff stated that these discussions will not involve the highest levels of government but will instead feature a working group of diplomats. This structure allows for a more detailed exchange of views and a better understanding of each side's demands without the immediate political pressure faced by national leaders. The primary focus of the meetings includes post-war security arrangements, de-escalation strategies, humanitarian efforts, and outlining the next steps toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

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The United States intends to build on previous progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg. Witkoff emphasized that the goal is to deliver lasting security for generations to come. This latest effort represents a significant shift in diplomatic engagement, moving away from high-profile summits toward granular, technical negotiations designed to unlock stalled processes.

Security Guarantees and Stakeholder Positions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently insisted that any peace agreement must include security guarantees. These guarantees would ensure that European and American powers respond with force if Russia attempts to invade again. The Trump administration is currently engaging in conversations with various European leaders to establish these security frameworks. This demand stems from Ukraine's historical experience, including its 1994 agreement to hand over its nuclear arsenal in exchange for similar assurances, which were not upheld.

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Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to cease attacks on civilian areas, complicating diplomatic efforts. Zelensky has resisted pressure to accept land concessions in exchange for ending hostilities. This standoff has persisted since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, following Russia's initial annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 during the term of former President Barack Obama.

Historical Context and Previous Diplomacy

Previous diplomatic attempts have yielded limited results. In 2019, the Normandy format summit included Putin, Merkel, Macron, and Zelensky to address the regional war in the Donbass area. While the leaders declared satisfaction with the outcome, Zelensky later expressed frustration over the lack of concrete results. He noted that the process involved dissecting every question into minute details, which slowed progress significantly compared to his preferred rapid negotiation style.

The current talks in Abu Dhabi follow a ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, which was reportedly brokered by First Lady Melania Trump in October. This temporary truce allowed civilians to escape the battlefield and facilitated the influx of humanitarian aid. However, the broader geopolitical landscape remains tense, with Russia having annexed additional territories in the Donbass region in September 2022.

Next Steps and International Implications

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law, are expected to represent the United States at these talks. It remains unclear at press time who will represent Russia or Ukraine in this specific working group. The Trump administration continues to engage with European allies to ensure that any potential agreement is supported by a robust coalition of security partners.

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Zelensky recently arrived in Germany to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz, discussing diplomatic coordination and military support. He highlighted the need to strengthen air defense and support Ukraine's energy sector. Both nations share an interest in stability and protecting the rules-based international order. The outcome of the Abu Dhabi meetings will be closely watched by the international community as a potential turning point in the conflict.