US Mediates Russia Ukraine Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff lead trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi on November 10 2026 to establish security guarantees and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States initiated critical trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday November 10 2026 to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are leading the diplomatic effort to broker a settlement that addresses the primary security concerns of both Kyiv and Moscow. The White House stated that the discussions will focus on establishing future security guarantees for the warring nations to prevent further escalation. These talks represent another significant push by Washington to bring an end to the war that has dominated European security for several years.

Negotiators Seek New Security Framework

Opening remarks at the summit emphasized the creation of a new diplomatic framework to ensure long-term stability. Jared Kushner stated that the goal is to build upon past institutions while identifying previous failures to create a structure that leads to decades of peace. U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich NATO commander added that military-to-military dialogue has shown great progress in a trilateral format. He expressed hope that the U.S. delegation could advance these foundations for lasting peace with both sides.

Also read US-brokered talks are set to start in Abu Dhabi to discuss Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Rustem Umerov who leads the Ukrainian delegation thanked the United States for its efforts to end the Russian invasion. He noted that the Ukrainian people are waiting for the war to conclude and hope for lasting peace. Vladimir Medinsky head of the Russian delegation expressed hope that the meeting would advance the path toward peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine. The discussions aim to bridge the deep divide between Moscow viewing NATO as a threat and Kyiv seeking protection from future Russian invasions.

Conflicting Demands and Diplomatic Challenges

The negotiations face significant hurdles due to incompatible demands from both sides. Moscow wants Ukraine to withdraw troops from four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 but has not fully captured. Vladimir Medinsky also demands that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO and accept strict limits on its military capabilities. Additionally the Russian side insists on dropping restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church within Ukraine.

Advertisement

Rustem Umerov highlighted that the first day began with a meeting between the Ukrainian team and U.S. envoys alongside representatives from the United Kingdom France Germany Italy NATO and the European Commission. Steve Witkoff expressed belief that there are good ideas to bridge the differences between the two sides. However the absence of significant breakthroughs in previous attempts casts a shadow over the current talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ongoing Conflict and Regional Reactions

Hopes for immediate progress are tempered by the absence of a ceasefire on the ground. The first day of talks concluded after nearly four hours with plans to resume on Wednesday. RIA Novosti reported the duration while Ukraine press office confirmed the schedule. There are no signs the fighting is abating as both armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shared skepticism about the immediate outcomes of the diplomatic efforts. He stated in an interview with ZDF television that he does not have overly high expectations for the talks. This cautious view reflects the broader sentiment among European leaders who are watching the developments closely.

Intensified Military Strikes During Summit

The diplomatic negotiations occur against a backdrop of renewed long-range strikes by both armies. Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched 162 drones of various types and a ballistic missile overnight. These attacks targeted Ukrainian infrastructure while the Ukrainian military continues its own operations.

Advertisement

Simultaneously Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that its forces shot down 155 Ukrainian drones overnight above eight Russian regions. The strikes also occurred above the Crimean Peninsula which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foreign Minister of the UAE participated in the coordination meetings to support the U.S. mediation efforts. The intensity of the fighting underscores the urgency and difficulty of the security guarantees being discussed in Abu Dhabi.