US Mediates Nov 10-11 Abu Dhabi Talks on Ukraine Russia Peace

Steve Witkoff confirms November 10-11 Abu Dhabi mediation between Ukraine and Russia, focusing on security arrangements and humanitarian relief amid intensified infrastructure strikes.

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has officially confirmed that working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. This announcement marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's diplomatic offensive aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

The scheduled mediation represents a direct operationalization of President Donald Trump's stated mission to halt hostilities between the two nations. Witkoff described this initiative as a critical advancement in the broader strategy to secure a lasting resolution to the war that has devastated regions across the continent.

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Negotiations Focus on Post-War Security

Witkoff outlined that the core discussions in the United Arab Emirates will center on establishing post-war security arrangements that protect Ukraine's sovereignty. The talks are also designed to facilitate de-escalation measures on the ground and address urgent humanitarian needs for displaced civilians.

According to the special envoy, these sessions will determine the next steps toward a comprehensive peace agreement. The primary objective is to deliver security guarantees that will endure for generations, preventing future aggression and stabilizing the region.

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Parallel Diplomatic Push in Brussels

Simultaneously, American negotiators are meeting with European allies in Brussels to align on broader strategic goals. Witkoff confirmed that discussions with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO will address security guarantees for Ukraine.

These consultations in the Belgian capital focus heavily on Europe's future security architecture. The United States is also working to identify economic opportunities that will support the country's post-war reconstruction efforts, ensuring financial stability follows military stabilization.

Context of Intensified Infrastructure Attacks

The diplomatic push occurs amid a severe intensification of strikes on energy facilities and critical infrastructure by both sides. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries, describing these actions as necessary retaliation for Moscow's attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

Kiev has reported fresh power outages following recent Russian strikes, while Moscow has reported Ukrainian drone attacks on industrial facilities. The timing of the Abu Dhabi talks highlights the urgency of finding a diplomatic off-ramp as physical destruction accelerates.

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Building on Previous Negotiations

Witkoff expressed optimism by referencing prior diplomatic engagements in Kiev, Oslo, and St. Petersburg. He stated that the upcoming negotiations aim to build on the progress made during those earlier sessions.

The ultimate goal remains a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security. By combining working-level mediation with high-level European consultations, the United States is pursuing a multi-track approach to resolve the conflict.