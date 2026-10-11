US-mediated trilateral talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war open in Abu Dhabi

Three-way negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia began Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, with Kyiv and Moscow still far apart on territory, NATO membership and security guarantees.

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as Washington renewed its push to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

The two-day session, the first such meeting since February, will focus on security guarantees. Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service who is leading Kyiv's delegation, said the day began with a meeting between the Ukrainian team, the US envoys and representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. We have moved to a trilateral negotiation format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, Umerov said in a social media post.

Also read US-brokered talks are set to start in Abu Dhabi to discuss Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Russian Delegation Arrives For Talks

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that the Russian delegation had arrived at the site of the talks. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, noted at the start of the talks that the Russian delegation has become bigger and more professional, saying this will allow us to advance on the path towards peace.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said on X that he and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff were working on a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment. Kushner said he and Witkoff would meet separately with envoys from Ukraine, the European Union, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy before the three-way talks.

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Meanwhile, there are no signs the fighting is abating, and the talks took place against a backdrop of new long-range strikes. Russia launched 162 drones of various types and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Russia's Ministry of Defense said its forces shot down 155 Ukrainian drones overnight above eight Russian regions, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Key Differences In Peace Deal Terms

The Russian and Ukrainian governments remain far apart on key elements of any prospective deal to end the full-scale war, now nearing its five-year mark. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to pull its troops back from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the four regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

Putin also demands that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO, accept strict limits on its military and drop restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine. He wants a comprehensive peace deal on those conditions and will not agree to a general halt in hostilities, arguing that it would only allow Ukrainian troops to rest and replenish their weapons stockpiles.

He has warned that Russia will achieve its goals by force if Kyiv refuses to meet its conditions for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was visiting Denmark on Tuesday, rejects Putin's demands to voluntarily cede territory that Russia has not been able to take on the battlefield. Zelensky also rejects any limits on Ukraine's military or its arrangements with Western partners, which Kyiv sees as essential security guarantees to stop Moscow from invading again.

Ukraine argues that an immediate ceasefire is the necessary first step toward negotiating a wider settlement and says a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky is the only way territorial issues can be settled. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations include senior officials who have attended previous rounds of talks. Russia's chief negotiator is Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who has led Moscow's team since the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in March 2022.

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The Russian delegation also includes deputy foreign ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov and deputy chief of the General Staff's operational department, Yuri Zhigarlovsky. Apart from Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation also reportedly includes Zelensky's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy, Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary faction leader of Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

Broader Security Deal Engagement Planned

Last week, Trump declared that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works, describing it as a big agreement that is going to involve more than Ukraine. Kushner said Monday on X that a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them.

The discussions in Abu Dhabi will set the stage for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process, he said. Moscow has praised the broad approach. We can only welcome the (U.S.) negotiators on President Donald Trump's request proposing to put the issue of collective security on top of the agenda of the talks on a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Just before Moscow launched the all-out invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, it demanded that NATO roll back its deployments in the alliance's member countries in Central and Eastern Europe, seeing their presence as a security threat. Similar demands will likely be part of any comprehensive peace deal proposed by Russia. Some in the EU see Washington's proposals as too accommodating to Moscow.

Russia has objected to the Europeans' involvement in the three-way talks, but said EU representatives could join at a later stage. While the ground battles have morphed into a war of attrition along the 1,200-kilometer (about 750-mile) front line, Russia and Ukraine have ramped up their long-range strikes with drones and missiles. Russia has intensified its air campaign against Ukraine's power grid, seeking to weaken the country's resolve as winter sets in.

Moscow has relied on ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortage of US-made Patriot interceptors.