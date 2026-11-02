US Median Household Income Rises to $84,780 in 2025 Census Data

New Census Bureau data reveals US median household income rose to $84,780 in 2025, with DC and Maryland leading states. Inequality slightly increased.

The United States national median household income reached $84,780 in 2025, marking a noticeable upward shift from the $83,808 recorded in 2024. This significant economic indicator was released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday as part of the 2025 American Community Survey one-year estimates. The data provides a comprehensive breakdown of earnings across the country, highlighting both state-level comparisons and metropolitan area fluctuations. The national median increased by $972, representing an approximate 1.2 percent rise after adjusting for inflation. These figures come from the report titled Household Income in States and Metropolitan Areas: 2025.

Top and Bottom Earning US States

Geographic disparities in wealth remain stark across the nation, with the District of Columbia leading the country at $109,505. Maryland followed closely with a median of $107,700, while New Jersey recorded $107,797. Hawaii also secured a spot among the highest earners with a median of $105,013. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Mississippi had the lowest median household income among the fifty states at $59,346. Puerto Rico recorded an even lower figure of $29,272, underscoring a gap of more than $48,000 between the highest- and lowest-income regions.

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Regional Variations in Income Growth

Despite the overall national increase, the gains were not distributed evenly across all jurisdictions. Median household income increased in only 14 states and Puerto Rico when adjusting for inflation between 2024 and 2025. California was the sole state to record a statistically significant decline in household earnings during this period. In 35 states and the District of Columbia, the changes were not statistically significant, meaning the Census Bureau could not definitively establish meaningful increases or decreases. This uneven distribution suggests that economic improvements are not universally felt across the American landscape.

Earnings by Race, Hispanic Origin and Age

The Census Bureau also analyzed median household income by race, Hispanic origin, and age of the householder. Asian households achieved the highest median income at $122,161 in 2025. Non-Hispanic White households followed with $90,931, while Hispanic households reported a median of $76,206. Black households had the lowest median at $59,022. Income increased across all examined racial and Hispanic-origin groups compared to the previous year. Age also played a critical role, with households headed by someone aged 45 to 64 earning the most at $103,430. Households headed by individuals aged 25 to 44 had a median of $96,184, while those headed by people aged 65 and older had $61,989. The youngest demographic, those under 25, had the lowest median at $47,638.

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Metropolitan Area Income Comparisons

The report expanded its scope to include the 25 most populous metropolitan areas, revealing San Francisco as the highest-earning city with a median of $136,020. Detroit recorded the lowest median at $79,203. Only four metropolitan areas saw statistically significant changes between 2024 and 2025. Median household income increased in Houston, Philadelphia, and Seattle. Conversely, Denver was the only metropolitan area to record a significant decline in earnings during this timeframe. These variations highlight the localized nature of economic trends within larger urban centers.

Rising Income Inequality Trends

The data indicates a slight increase in income inequality nationally between 2024 and 2025. The Gini index, a standard measure of income distribution, rose from 0.481 to 0.482, an increase of 0.3 percent. Six states-Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Utah, and Wisconsin-recorded increases in income inequality. North Carolina was the only state where this measure declined. Median household income represents the midpoint of the income distribution, meaning half of households earn more and half earn less. This metric includes income received by the householder and other household members aged 15 and older. It differs from average salary, which measures individual earnings and can be skewed by extreme values. The 2025 estimates are based on income received during the 12 months before respondents completed the surveys.