Wall Street closes mixed before the Thanksgiving holiday as US tariff proposals on China and the EU, combined with hotter inflation data, fuel expectations for a December Fed rate hike.

Wall Street markets closed in mixed territory on Wednesday ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, as investors weighed a complex mix of economic indicators. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted gains of 166.99 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish at 50,185.69. In contrast, the S&P 500 fell 18.20 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,182.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 147.73 points, or 0.62 percent, to 23,585.80.

US Tariffs Spark Global Market Volatility

Global market sentiment was heavily influenced by the Office of the US Trade Representative proposing new Section 301 tariffs on 14 trading partners. These proposed tariffs target nations including China and the European Union, citing alleged industrial excess capacity. The trade tensions contributed to a sharp rise in market anxiety, evidenced by the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. This measure of volatility jumped 8.19 percent to reach 28.52, reflecting heightened fear among investors.

Also read Boston marks Thanksgiving as ‘Day of Mourning’ while historic Plymouth battles anti-Thanksgiving activists

Inflation Data Reinforces Rate Hike Expectations

Central bank policy concerns dominated the economic data released on Wednesday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and 3.8 percent year-on-year in October. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3 percent monthly and accelerated to 3.3 percent annually. These figures reinforce market expectations for a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Economic Growth Figures Show Resilience

Despite the inflationary pressure, the US economy demonstrated significant resilience in other key areas. Second-estimate figures showed that US third-quarter gross domestic product expanded at an annualized 4.3 percent pace. This figure was revised upward from the initial estimate, driven by stronger investment and consumer spending. Additional data included weekly jobless claims falling to 189,000 and October durable goods orders edging up 0.2 percent. The Fed's Beige Book also reported slight-to-moderate growth across eight of the twelve Federal Reserve districts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

European Markets React to Trade and Policy Risks

European equities finished firmly in negative territory, mirroring the pressure seen in US tech stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.06 percent to 626.03. Germany's DAX fell 1.26 percent to 24,702.13 after official data revised German third-quarter GDP growth down to 0.1 percent. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.38 percent to 10,426.94, while France's CAC 40 lost 0.75 percent to 7,980.57.

Tech Sector Weakness and Corporate News

The technology sector faced specific headwinds beyond broader macroeconomic fears. Renewed pressure on artificial intelligence and semiconductor shares dragged down the Nasdaq Composite. In related corporate news, Nvidia's CEO Huang denied allegations that former President Trump interfered to reinstate him. Meanwhile, the broader market remained cautious as it prepared to close early on Wednesday for the US Thanksgiving holiday.